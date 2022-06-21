Home > New Cars > Audi > A8 L > Audi A8 L On Road Price in Raipur

Audi A8l On Road Price

in Delhi
Audi A8 L
Audi A8 L (HT Auto photo)
Audi A8 L (HT Auto photo)
Audi A8 L
Audi A8 L Price List, Specifications and Features

55 TFSI quattro

2995 cc | 335 bhp | 2030 |

₹ 1.79 Crs
Ex Showroom Price
15,782,000
RTO
1,470,380
Insurance
622,884
Other Charges
Accessories Charges
0
FastTag Charges
500
On-Road Price
17,875,764
EMI

EMI Option Available!

Starts from ₹2,78,615
Calculate EMI
Specifications Features
Length
5302
Wheelbase
3128
Kerb Weight
2030
Height
1485
Width
1945
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
12 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
Rear - electric
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Top Speed
250
Engine Type
3.0L Twin-Turbocharged FSI V6 MHEV
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
864
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.7
Battery
48 Volt
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Minimum Turning Radius
6.45
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
255 / 45 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link rear axle tubular anti-roll bar; air spring suspension
Front Suspension
Five-link front axle; tubular anti-roll bar air spring suspension
Rear Tyres
255 / 45 R19
Bootspace
505
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
4
Doors
4
Fuel Tank Capacity
72
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes
Wireless Charger
Optional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
Yes
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black, Merino Gray / Meteorite Gray, Merlot Red / Black, Metropolis Gray / Granite Gray, Mother-of-Pearl / Sapwood Brown, Nutmeg Brown / Black, Nutmeg Brown / Tourmaline Blue, Saiga Beige / Black, Sard Brown / Black
Ventilated Seats
All
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Locate Audi Dealers in Delhi

Audi Raipur

mapicon
G.e Road, Tatibandh,raipur, Raipur, Chhattisgarh 492099
phoneicon
+91 - 7714024777

