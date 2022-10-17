HT Auto
HomeNew CarsAudiA8 LOn Road Price in Kozhikode

Audi A8 L On Road Price in Kozhikode

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Audi A8 L 600x337
1/4
Audi A8 L 600x337
2/4
Audi A8 L 600x337
3/4
Audi A8 L 600x337
4/4
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.62 - 1.97 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Kozhikode
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

A8 L Price in Kozhikode

Audi A8 L on road price in Kozhikode starts from Rs. 1.62 Crore. The on road price for Audi A8 L top variant goes up to Rs. 1.97 Crore in Kozhikode. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Audi A8 L Celebration Edition₹ 1.62 Crore
Audi A8 L Technology₹ 1.97 Crore
...Read More

Audi A8 L Variant Wise Price List in Kozhikode

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Celebration Edition
₹1.62 Crore*On-Road Price
2995 cc
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,29,00,000
RTO
27,59,000
Insurance
5,14,881
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Kochi
(Price not available in Kozhikode)
1,61,74,381
EMI@3,47,651/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
Technology
₹1.97 Crore*On-Road Price
2995 cc
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
View breakup

Audi A8 L Alternatives

Mercedes-Benz EQS

Mercedes-Benz EQS

1.55 Cr
Check Latest Offers
EQS Price in Kozhikode
Maserati Ghibli

Maserati Ghibli

1.15 - 1.92 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Ghibli Price in Kozhikode
Mercedes-Benz AMG E63

Mercedes-Benz AMG E63

1.7 Cr
Check Latest Offers
AMG E63 Price in Kozhikode

Popular Audi Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
  • rhs image

    Audi Q5

    65.18 - 70.45 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    Audi A4

    42.34 - 46.67 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    Audi Q7

    79.99 - 88.33 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    Audi Q3

    44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    Audi A6

    54.42 - 62.43 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all  Audi Cars

Audi A8 L News

The latest Audi A8 L comes in two broad variants - Technology and Celebration Edition.
Audi A8 L drive review: The gentleman's luxury flagship ride
17 Oct 2022
Audi A8 L stands at the very top of the sedan portfolio of Audi in India.
Audi A8 L launched in India at 1.29 crore, promises unprecedented luxury
12 Jul 2022
The Audi A8 L promises to be one of the most sporty looking luxury sedans in the country.
Audi A8 L to launch in India today. Check expected price and features
12 Jul 2022
Audi A8L comes as the flagship sedan from the German luxury car brand.
Audi A8L to hit showrooms next week: Key updates to expect
4 Jul 2022
File photo of 2022 Audi A8 L and its rear profile (R)
2022 Audi A8 L teased featuring signature OLED lights; launch on July 12
27 Jun 2022
View all
 Audi A8 L News

Audi A8 L Videos

The 2022 Audi A8 L boasts of several high-end features as the flagship luxury sedan from the German carmaker.
Audi A8 L: Top 10 features you should know
17 Oct 2022
The sportier Audi A8 L gets a modern face courtesy an imposing front grille with generous doses of chrome.
2022 Audi A8 L: First Look
16 Jul 2022
Audi will launch the Q8 e-tron electric SUV as the successor of its first generation e-tron models in India on August 18.
Audi Q8 e-tron: First drive review
22 Jul 2023
Audi Activesphere is a concept electric crossover which can turn into a pickup in seconds. It offers more than 600 kms of range in a single charge. However, the biggest gizmo is inside the cabin where Audi has used augmented reality to offer virtual reality experience to all occupants.
Audi Activesphere concept EV unveiled: A look at how its AR technology works
27 Jan 2023
The newest Audi Q3 was launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>44.89 lakh.
2022 Audi Q3: Drive highlights
15 Dec 2022
View all
 

Top Luxury Cars

View allPopular Luxury Cars

Latest Cars in India 2024

Skoda Superb

Skoda Superb

54 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

7.74 - 13.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Lexus LM

Lexus LM

2 - 2.5 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Creta N Line

Hyundai Creta N Line

16.82 - 20.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BYD Seal

BYD Seal

41 - 53 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

11.14 - 20.19 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

MG 4 EV

MG 4 EV

30 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Audi Q8 2024

Audi Q8 2024

1.17 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe 2024

Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe 2024

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv

15 - 20 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

6.5 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details