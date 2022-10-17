Launched in Jul 2022
Category Average: 2995.0 cc
A8 L: 2995.0 cc
Category Average: 10.23 kmpl
A8 L: 12 kmpl
Category Average: 527.41 bhp
A8 L: 344.0 bhp
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Sedan
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|12 kmpl
|Engine
|2995 cc
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Max Speed
|250 Kmph
Audi A8 L
₹1.29 Cr*
₹1.15 Cr*
₹1.63 Cr*
₹1.2 Cr*
₹1.7 Cr*
Airbags
8
Airbags
7
Airbags
9
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Power
335 bhp
Power
572 bhp
Power
-
Power
601 bhp
Power
604 bhp
Torque
500 Nm
Torque
730 Nm
Torque
-
Torque
795 Nm
Torque
850 Nm
Length
5320 mm
Length
4971
Length
5216 mm
Length
5060 mm
Length
4984
Height
1488 mm
Height
1461
Height
1512 mm
Height
1505 mm
Height
1460
Width
1945 mm
Width
1945
Width
1926 mm
Width
1900 mm
Width
1907
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
500
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
490 litres
Boot Space
371
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
-
Transmission
-
Transmission
Automatic
