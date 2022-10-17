A8 LPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINewsVideos
Audi A8 L Front Left Side
AUDI A8 L

Launched in Jul 2022

₹1.34 - 1.63 Cr**Ex-showroom price
A8 L Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 2995.0 cc

A8 L: 2995.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 10.23 kmpl

A8 L: 12 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 527.41 bhp

A8 L: 344.0 bhp

About Audi A8 L

Latest Update

  • Audi A8 L and RS5 Sportback discontinued in India
  • Audi A8 L drive review: The gentleman's luxury flagship ride

    • Audi A8 L Price:

    Audi A8 L is priced between Rs. 1.34 - 1.63 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.     Read More
    Audi A8 L Variants
    Audi A8 L price starts at ₹ 1.34 Cr and goes up to ₹ 1.63 Cr (Ex-showroom). Audi A8 Read More
    2 Variants Available
    Celebration Edition₹1.34 Cr*
    2995 cc
    Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: All
    Technology₹1.63 Cr*
    2995 cc
    Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: All
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Audi A8 L Images

    13 images
    Audi A8 L Colours

    Audi A8 L is available in the 8 Colours in India.

    Firmament blue metallic
    Manhattan grey metallic
    Floret silver metallic
    Terra gray metallic
    Glacier white metallic
    Mythos black metallic
    District green metallic
    Vesuvius gray metallic

    Audi A8 L Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeSedan
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage12 kmpl
    Engine2995 cc
    Fuel TypeHybrid(Electric + Petrol)
    SunroofYes
    Max Speed 250 Kmph
    Audi A8 L comparison with similar cars

    Audi A8 L
    Maserati Ghibli
    Mercedes-Benz EQS
    BMW i5
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E63
    ₹1.29 Cr*
    ₹1.15 Cr*
    ₹1.63 Cr*
    ₹1.2 Cr*
    ₹1.7 Cr*
    Airbags
    8
    Airbags
    7
    Airbags
    9
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    7
    Power
    335 bhp
    Power
    572 bhp
    Power
    -
    Power
    601 bhp
    Power
    604 bhp
    Torque
    500 Nm
    Torque
    730 Nm
    Torque
    -
    Torque
    795 Nm
    Torque
    850 Nm
    Length
    5320 mm
    Length
    4971
    Length
    5216 mm
    Length
    5060 mm
    Length
    4984
    Height
    1488 mm
    Height
    1461
    Height
    1512 mm
    Height
    1505 mm
    Height
    1460
    Width
    1945 mm
    Width
    1945
    Width
    1926 mm
    Width
    1900 mm
    Width
    1907
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    500
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    490 litres
    Boot Space
    371
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    -
    Transmission
    -
    Transmission
    Automatic
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Audi Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Regent Garage Pvt. Ltd.
    Phase -1, D-1 Okhla, New Delhi, Delhi 110020
    +91 - 1146008300
    Audi Delhi South
    B1/H1, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
    +91 - 7942531114
    Audi Delhi West
    19 A, Main Najafgarh Road, Moti Nagar, Shivaji Marg, New Delhi, Delhi 110015
    +91 - 8076343129
    Audi A8 L Videos

    Audi A8 L: Top 10 features you should know
    17 Oct 2022
    2022 Audi A8 L: First Look
    16 Jul 2022

    Audi A8 L EMI

    Select Variant:
    Celebration Edition
    2995 cc | Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) | Automatic
    ₹ 1.29 Cr*
    Select Variant
    Celebration Edition
    2995 cc | Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) | Automatic
    ₹1.29 Cr*
    Technology
    2995 cc | Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) | Automatic
    ₹1.57 Cr*
    EMI ₹230261.5/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
