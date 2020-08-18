Electric Adjustable Seats
Front
Folding Table In The Rear
-
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Yes
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Additional Features
Power adjustable front seats with driver memory,4 way Lumbar support for front seats,Electric sunshades for the rear side and both for the rear window,Auto-diing interior rearview mirror with a frameless design,Valcona leather interior upholstery
Outside Temperature Display
Yes
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
Yes
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Yes
Advance Safety Features
-
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
Yes
Follow Me Home Headlamps
Yes
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
Yes
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
Yes
Vehicle Stability Control System
Yes
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
Yes
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
-
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
Yes
Additional Features
HD Matrix LED headlamps with dynamic light design and dynamic turn signal,Exterior mirror housing in body color,Adaptive windshield wipers with integrated washer nozzles,
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
All
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Yes
Smart Access Card Entry
-
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Massage Seats
Front & Rear
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
Yes
Central Console Armrest
Yes
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
-
Memory Function Seats
Front & Rear
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
Yes
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
Yes
Automatic Climate Control
4 Zone