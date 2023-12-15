What is the on-road price of Audi A6 in Baghpat? The Audi A6 45 TFSI Premium Plus is priced on the road at Rs 65,49,660 in Baghpat.

What will be the RTO charges for Audi A6 in Baghpat? The RTO Charges for the Audi A6 45 TFSI Premium Plus in Baghpat is Rs 5,95,800.

What will be the Insurance charges for Audi A6 in Baghpat? The Audi A6 45 TFSI Premium Plus's insurance charges in Baghpat are Rs 2,45,360.

What is the detailed breakup of Audi A6 in Baghpat? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Audi A6 in Baghpat: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 57,08,000, RTO - Rs. 5,95,800, Insurance - Rs. 2,45,360, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Audi A6 in ##cityName## is Rs. 65,49,660.

What is the on-road price of Audi A6 Top Model? The top model of the Audi A6 is the Audi 45 TFSI Technology, which costs Rs. 70,87,686 on the road in Baghpat.

What is the on road price of Audi A6? The on-road price of Audi A6 in Baghpat starts at Rs. 65,49,660 and goes upto Rs. 70,87,686. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.

What is the EMI for Audi A6 in Baghpat? EMI for base variant of Audi A6 in Baghpat will be Rs. 1,32,803. These calculations are done considering 8.0% loan interest rate and 5 year loan tenure.

Is Audi A6 better than E-Tron Gt? The Audi A6 starts at Rs. 54,42,200 on ex. showroom in Delhi. E-Tron Gt's price starts at Rs. 1,79,90,000 on the road in Delhi. Compare the two models to determine which one is the best fit for you.

What is the mileage of Audi A6? The Audi A6 mileage is 14.0 kmpl.

Which model of Audi A6 is best? Among all Audi A6 models, 45 TFSI Technology is the best model with full features. It's good to go with the 45 TFSI Technology variant of the Audi A6.

What is the boot space capacity of Audi A6? The Audi A6 has a 530 liters boot space (Dikki).