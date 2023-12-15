HT Auto
Audi A6 On Road Price in Baghpat

1/13
2/13
3/13
4/13
5/13
6/13
54.42 - 62.43 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Audi A6 on Road Price in Delhi

Audi A6 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 65.50 Lakhs. The on road price for Audi A6 top variant goes up to Rs. 70.88 Lakhs in Delhi.

Audi A6 Variant Wise Price List

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
45 TFSI Premium Plus
₹65.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1984 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
57,08,000
RTO
5,95,800
Insurance
2,45,360
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Ghaziabad
(Price not available in Baghpat)
65,49,660
EMI@1,40,778/mo
Close
45 TFSI Technology
₹70.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1984 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
Audi A6 FAQs

The Audi A6 45 TFSI Premium Plus is priced on the road at Rs 65,49,660 in Baghpat.
The RTO Charges for the Audi A6 45 TFSI Premium Plus in Baghpat is Rs 5,95,800.
The Audi A6 45 TFSI Premium Plus's insurance charges in Baghpat are Rs 2,45,360.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Audi A6 in Baghpat: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 57,08,000, RTO - Rs. 5,95,800, Insurance - Rs. 2,45,360, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Audi A6 in ##cityName## is Rs. 65,49,660.
The top model of the Audi A6 is the Audi 45 TFSI Technology, which costs Rs. 70,87,686 on the road in Baghpat.
The on-road price of Audi A6 in Baghpat starts at Rs. 65,49,660 and goes upto Rs. 70,87,686. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.
EMI for base variant of Audi A6 in Baghpat will be Rs. 1,32,803. These calculations are done considering 8.0% loan interest rate and 5 year loan tenure.
The Audi A6 starts at Rs. 54,42,200 on ex. showroom in Delhi. E-Tron Gt's price starts at Rs. 1,79,90,000 on the road in Delhi. Compare the two models to determine which one is the best fit for you.
The Audi A6 mileage is 14.0 kmpl.
Among all Audi A6 models, 45 TFSI Technology is the best model with full features. It's good to go with the 45 TFSI Technology variant of the Audi A6.
The Audi A6 has a 530 liters boot space (Dikki).
Fuel tank capacity of Audi A6 is 73 liters.

