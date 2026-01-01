|Engine
|1984 cc
|Mileage
|17.4 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The A4 Signature Edition, equipped with a 2.0L I4 TFSI and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹62.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the A4 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 17.4 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The A4 Signature Edition is available in 5 colour options: Tango Red Metallic, Manhattan Grey Metallic, Mythos Black Metallic, Ibis White, Navarra Blue Metallic.
The A4 Signature Edition is powered by a 1984 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 201 bhp @ 4475-6000 rpm and 320 Nm @ 1450-4475 rpm of torque.
In the A4's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Skoda Octavia RS priced ₹49.99 Lakhs or the BMW 3 Series LWB priced between ₹62 Lakhs - 65 Lakhs.
The A4 Signature Edition has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Rear Reading Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control and Heater.