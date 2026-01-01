hamburger icon
Audi A4 40 TFSI Premium

3.5 out of 5
52.67 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Audi A4 Key Specs
Engine1984 cc
Mileage17.4 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
A4 40 TFSI Premium

A4 40 TFSI Premium Prices

The A4 40 TFSI Premium, equipped with a 2.0L I4 TFSI and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹52.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

A4 40 TFSI Premium Mileage

All variants of the A4 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 17.4 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

A4 40 TFSI Premium Colours

The A4 40 TFSI Premium is available in 5 colour options: Tango Red Metallic, Manhattan Grey Metallic, Mythos Black Metallic, Ibis White, Navarra Blue Metallic.

A4 40 TFSI Premium Engine and Transmission

The A4 40 TFSI Premium is powered by a 1984 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 201 bhp @ 4475-6000 rpm and 320 Nm @ 1450-4475 rpm of torque.

A4 40 TFSI Premium vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the A4's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Skoda Octavia RS priced ₹49.99 Lakhs or the BMW 3 Series LWB priced between ₹62 Lakhs - 65 Lakhs.

A4 40 TFSI Premium Specs & Features

The A4 40 TFSI Premium has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rain-sensing Wipers, Ambient Interior Lighting, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater, Cruise Control, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Low Fuel Level Warning.

Audi A4 40 TFSI Premium Price

A4 40 TFSI Premium

₹52.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
46,25,000
RTO
4,70,360
Insurance
1,71,202
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
52,67,062
EMI@1,13,210/mo
Audi A4 40 TFSI Premium Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1450-4475 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 4475-6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
2.0L I4 TFSI
Driving Range
941 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.1 seconds
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
241 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.8 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
225 / 50 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
5-link Suspension with Tubular Anti-roll Bar
Front Suspension
5-link Suspension with Tubular Anti-roll Bar
Rear Tyres
225 / 50 R17

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4762 mm
Wheelbase
2819 mm
Height
1433 mm
Width
1847 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
54 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
Plastic
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric
Rear Wiper
No
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
No
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black / Atlas Beige with Sliver Aluminum Ellipse Trim, Black / Okapi Brown with Sliver Aluminum Ellipse Trim
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
EMI1,01,889 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
47,40,355
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
47,40,355
Interest Amount
13,72,968
Payable Amount
61,13,323

A4 40 TFSI Premium Plus

₹58.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
51,17,000
RTO
5,19,560
Insurance
1,82,929
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
58,19,989
EMI@1,25,094/mo
Add to Compare
Close

A4 Signature Edition

₹62.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
54,02,297
RTO
5,69,230
Insurance
2,39,778
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
62,11,805
EMI@1,33,516/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

A4 40 TFSI Technology

₹62.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
55,11,000
RTO
5,58,960
Insurance
1,99,702
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
62,70,162
EMI@1,34,770/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

