Electric Adjustable Seats
Front
Folding Table In The Rear
No
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Yes
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Additional Features
LED Lighting Accentuating The Front Woofers Audi Smartphone Interface Aluminium Interior Elements On The Vents, Glove Compartment, Mirror Adjustment Switches, Frame Around The Inside Door Handle, Coin Box, Control Buttons For The Parking Brake and The Hold Assist Button Interior mirror with automatic Anti-glare action illumination Inside Door Openers 17.78 cm Colour Display All Weather Floor Mats Rear Seat Box
Outside Temperature Display
Yes
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
No
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Yes
Advance Safety Features
"Adaptive Brake Light, Hazard Warning Lights Automatically Activated ,Front Passenger Airbag Deactivation Switch ,Anti Slip Regulation ,Electronic Differential Lock (EDL) ,Electronic Stabilisation Control (ESC), First Aid kit , ondary Collision Brake Assist, Rest Recoendation System, Tool kit and Car Jack, Warning Triangle, Protective Film For The Rear Sill Panel
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
Yes
Follow Me Home Headlamps
No
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
Yes
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
Yes
Vehicle Stability Control System
Yes
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Tyre Type
Tubeless,Radial
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
Yes
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
No
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
Yes
Additional Features
Aluminium Window Trims Automatic Fabric Hood LED Number Plate Light Exhaust Tailpipe S Line Emblem On Front Fenders Air Intake Grills in Platinum Grey With Honey Comb Structure Diffuser Insert in Platinum Grey Reinforced Front and Rear Bumpers As Well As The Side Grills Illuminated Door Grill Trims With S Line Logo Rear Diffuser With Blade LED Headlight With Rear Dynamic Indicators Including High-Mounted Third Brake Light
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
No
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Yes
Smart Access Card Entry
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
Yes
Central Console Armrest
Yes
Foldable Rear Seat
60:40 Split
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
No
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
Yes
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
Yes
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
Yes
Automatic Climate Control
2 Zone