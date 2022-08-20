What is the on-road price of Aston Martin Vantage in New Delhi? The Aston Martin Vantage Coupe is priced on the road at Rs 3,36,73,544 in New Delhi.

What will be the RTO charges for Aston Martin Vantage in New Delhi? In New Delhi, the RTO charges for the Aston Martin Vantage Coupe will be Rs 30,04,000.

What will be the Insurance charges for Aston Martin Vantage in New Delhi? The insurance Charges for the Aston Martin Vantage Coupe in New Delhi is Rs 11,69,044.

Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Aston Martin Vantage in New Delhi is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 2,95,00,000, RTO - Rs. 30,04,000, Insurance - Rs. 11,69,044, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Aston Martin Vantage in New Delhi as Rs. 3,36,73,544 .

