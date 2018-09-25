Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Aston Martin Vantage Coupe

1/2
2/2
3.37 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Aston Martin Vantage Key Specs
Engine3982 cc
Mileage8.62 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Vantage specs and features

Vantage Coupe Latest Updates

Vantage is a 2 seater Coupe which has 1 variant. The price of Vantage Coupe (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 3.37 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Coupe

  • Engine Type: 4.0L M177 Twin-turbocharged V8
  • Max Torque: 685 Nm @ 2000 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 73
    • Mileage of Coupe is 8.62 kmpl....Read More

    Aston Martin Vantage Coupe Price

    Coupe
    ₹3.37 Crore*On-Road Price
    3982 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,95,00,000
    RTO
    30,04,000
    Insurance
    11,69,044
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    3,36,73,544
    EMI@7,23,776/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Aston Martin Vantage Coupe Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    685 Nm @ 2000 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    8.62
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    503 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Top Speed
    314
    Engine Type
    4.0L M177 Twin-turbocharged V8
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Driving Range
    629
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    3.6
    Drivetrain
    RWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine
    3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.55
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Four Wheel Steering
    No
    Spare Wheel
    Alloy
    Braking Performance
    31
    Front Tyres
    255 / 40 R20
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Hydraulic)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Rear multi-link, coil springs, anti-roll bar
    Front Suspension
    Front independent double wishbone design coil springs, anti-roll bar
    Rear Tyres
    295 / 35 R20
    Length
    4465
    Wheelbase
    2704
    Kerb Weight
    1530
    Height
    1273
    Width
    1942
    No of Seating Rows
    1
    Seating Capacity
    2
    Doors
    2
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    73
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Multi-Function Display
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote with Boot Opener
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    No
    Body Kit
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Power Windows
    Front Only
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Painted
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Remote
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED Projector
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED on front
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    CD Player
    Yes
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    2 Din
    DVD Playback
    Yes
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Differential Lock
    Centre
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    4 Airbags
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Head-rests
    Front
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated and cooled
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Aston Martin Vantage Coupe EMI
    EMI6,51,398 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    3,03,06,189
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    3,03,06,189
    Interest Amount
    87,77,703
    Payable Amount
    3,90,83,892

    Aston Martin Vantage Alternatives

    Ferrari Portofino

    Ferrari Portofino Coupe

    3.5 Cr Onwards
    Check latest Offers
    Vantage vs Portofino
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo

    Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD

    3.22 - 3.73 Cr
    Check latest Offers
    Vantage vs Huracan Evo
    McLaren GT

    McLaren GT Coupe

    3.72 Cr
    Check latest Offers
    Vantage vs GT
    Porsche 911 GT3

    Porsche 911 GT3 911 Turbo S

    2.5 Cr Onwards
    Check latest Offers
    Vantage vs 911 GT3

    Popular Aston Martin Cars

    • Popular
      View all  Aston Martin Cars

      Latest Cars in India 2023

      Mercedes-Benz GLE

      Mercedes-Benz GLE

      96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
      Check latest offers
      Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

      Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

      98 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      BMW X4

      BMW X4

      96.2 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Tata Harrier

      Tata Harrier

      15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Tata Safari

      Tata Safari

      16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
      Check latest offers

      Popular Cars in India 2023

      Skoda Slavia

      Skoda Slavia

      10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Tata Nexon

      Tata Nexon

      8.1 - 13 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Mahindra Thar

      Mahindra Thar

      10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Hyundai Exter

      Hyundai Exter

      6 - 10.1 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Tata Punch

      Tata Punch

      5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
      Check latest offers

      Upcoming Cars in India 2023

      MG G10

      MG G10

      24 - 30 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Ferrari PurosangueSuv

      Ferrari PurosangueSuv

      3 - 3.35 Cr Exp. Price
      Check details
      Nissan X-Trail

      Nissan X-Trail

      26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Toyota Supra

      Toyota Supra

      85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Vayve Mobility EVA

      Vayve Mobility EVA

      7 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details