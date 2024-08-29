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Aston Martin Vantage Front Left Side
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Aston Martin Vantage Grille
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Aston Martin Vantage Headlight
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Aston Martin Vantage Rear Left View
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Aston Martin Vantage Taillight
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Aston Martin Vantage Window Line
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Aston Martin Vantage V8

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
4.55 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Aston Martin Vantage Key Specs
Engine3982 cc
Mileage8.62 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Vantage specs and features

Vantage V8

Vantage V8 Prices

The Vantage V8, equipped with a 4.0 V8 Twin Turbo engine and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹4.55 Crore (ex-showroom).

Vantage V8 Mileage

All variants of the Vantage offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Vantage V8 Engine and Transmission

The Vantage V8 is powered by a 3982 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 656 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 800 Nm @ 2000 rpm of torque.

Vantage V8 vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Vantage's price range, buyers can choose to consider the McLaren GT priced ₹3.72 Cr or the Ferrari F8 Tributo priced ₹4.02 Cr.

Vantage V8 Specs & Features

The Vantage V8 has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Ambient Interior Lighting, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater and Keyless Start/ Button Start.

Aston Martin Vantage V8 Price

Vantage V8

₹4.55 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,99,00,000
RTO
40,40,000
Insurance
15,70,093
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,55,10,593
EMI@9,78,200/mo
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Aston Martin Vantage V8 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
800 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
656 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4.0 V8 Twin Turbo engine
Electric Motor
No
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.5 seconds
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Engine
3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
202 Kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
275 / 35 R21
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Rear multi-link, coil springs, anti-roll bar
Front Suspension
Front independent double wishbone design coil springs, anti-roll bar
Rear Tyres
325 / 30 R21

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4495 mm
Ground Clearance
94 mm
Wheelbase
2705 mm
Height
1275 mm
Kerb Weight
1745 kg
Width
1980 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
1 Rows
Seating Capacity
2 Person
Doors
2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
73 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Scuff Plates
Optional
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone
Speakers
11
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
2 Din
DVD Playback
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Centre
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Head-rests
Front
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Aston Martin Vantage V8 EMI
EMI8,80,380 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
4,09,59,533
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
4,09,59,533
Interest Amount
1,18,63,274
Payable Amount
5,28,22,807

Aston Martin Vantage Alternatives

McLaren GT

McLaren GT

3.72 Cr
VantagevsGT
Ferrari F8 Tributo

Ferrari F8 Tributo

4.02 Cr
VantagevsF8 Tributo
Maserati MC20

Maserati MC20

3.69 Cr
VantagevsMC20
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

4.04 Cr
VantagevsHuracan Tecnica
Aston Martin DB12

Aston Martin DB12

4.59 Cr
+11
VantagevsDB12
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

4.61 Cr
VantagevsHuracan Sterrato

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