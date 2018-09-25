Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|3982 cc
|Mileage
|8.62 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
Vantage is a 2 seater Coupe which has 1 variant. The price of Vantage Coupe (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 3.37 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Coupe is 73 litres & Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Rain-sensing Wipers, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Cruise Control and specs like:
*Ex-showroom price
