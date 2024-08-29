|Engine
|3982 cc
|Mileage
|8.62 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Vantage V8, equipped with a 4.0 V8 Twin Turbo engine and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹4.55 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Vantage offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Vantage V8 is powered by a 3982 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 656 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 800 Nm @ 2000 rpm of torque.
In the Vantage's price range, buyers can choose to consider the McLaren GT priced ₹3.72 Cr or the Ferrari F8 Tributo priced ₹4.02 Cr.
The Vantage V8 has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Ambient Interior Lighting, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater and Keyless Start/ Button Start.