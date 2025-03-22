hamburger icon
Aston Martin Vanquish On Road Price in Bengaluru

Aston Martin Vanquish Front Right Side
Aston Martin Vanquish Rear Left View
Aston Martin Vanquish Right Side View
Aston Martin Vanquish Front View
Aston Martin Vanquish Front Wiper
Aston Martin Vanquish Grille
8.85 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Bengaluru
Vanquish Price in Bengaluru

Aston Martin Vanquish on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 10.79 Crore.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Aston Martin Vanquish V12₹ 10.79 Crore
Aston Martin Vanquish Variant Wise Price List in Bengaluru

Vanquish V12

₹10.79 Crore*On-Road Price
5203 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,85,00,000
RTO
1,59,80,999
Insurance
34,44,225
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Bangalore
(Price not available in Bengaluru)
10,79,25,724
EMI@23,19,745/mo
    Aston Martin Vanquish FAQs

    The on-road price of Aston Martin Vanquish V12 in Bengaluru is Rs. 10.79 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
    The RTO charges for Aston Martin Vanquish V12 in Bengaluru amount to Rs. 1.60 Crore, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
    With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Aston Martin Vanquish in Bengaluru is Rs. 21.88 Lakhs.
    The insurance charges for Aston Martin Vanquish V12 in Bengaluru are Rs. 34.44 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
    The detailed price breakup for Aston Martin Vanquish V12 in Bengaluru includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 8.85 Crore, RTO charges - Rs. 1.60 Crore, insurance - Rs. 34.44 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 10.79 Crore.

