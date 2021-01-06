HT Auto
HomeNew CarsNew Cars With Wheel Drive And Seating Capacity Options

New Cars With Wheel Drive And Seating Capacity Options in India

Popular Filters

Latest CarsUpcoming CarsLuxury CarsHatchback CarsPetrol CarsElectric CarsCNG CarsAutomatic CarsCars Under 10 Lakh

100 Cars found

Sort By:

  • demo

    • Toyota Fortuner

    Add to Compare
    ₹29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    2694.0 cc MultipleAutomatic
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Mahindra Bolero

    Add to Compare
    ₹8.53 - 10.81 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1493.0 cc DieselManual
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Land Rover Range Rover

    Add to Compare
    ₹2.39 - 3.52 Cr**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    2996.0 cc MultipleAutomatic
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Add to Compare
    ₹11.99 - 19.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1997.0 cc MultipleManual
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Land Rover Defender

    Add to Compare
    ₹76.57 Lakhs - 1.12 Cr**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1997.0 cc MultipleBoth
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Volvo XC90

    Add to Compare
    ₹88.9 - 96.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1969.0 cc MultipleAutomatic
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Jeep Wrangler

    Add to Compare
    ₹53.9 - 59.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1998.0 cc PetrolAutomatic
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Renault Triber

    Add to Compare
    ₹6.33 - 8.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    999.0 cc PetrolBoth
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Toyota Hilux

    Add to Compare
    ₹33.99 - 36.8 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    2755.0 cc DieselBoth
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Add to Compare
    ₹8.48 - 10.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1493.0 cc DieselManual
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • BMW X7

    Add to Compare
    ₹1.22 - 1.25 Cr**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    2993.0 cc MultipleAutomatic
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Audi Q5

    Add to Compare
    ₹59.22 - 64.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    PetrolBoth
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Toyota Vellfire

    Add to Compare
    ₹87 - 89.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    2494.0 cc MultipleAutomatic
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Audi Q7

    Add to Compare
    ₹80 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    2995.0 cc PetrolAutomatic
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Volkswagen Tiguan

    Add to Compare
    ₹32.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1984.0 cc PetrolAutomatic
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • BMW X5

    Add to Compare
    ₹75.5 - 90.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    2993.0 cc MultipleAutomatic
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Audi Q3

    Add to Compare
    ₹44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1984.0 cc PetrolAutomatic
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Jeep Meridian

    Add to Compare
    ₹29.9 - 36.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1956.0 cc DieselBoth
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Land Rover Range Rover Velar

    Add to Compare
    ₹79.87 - 80.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1997.0 cc MultipleAutomatic
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Mercedes-Benz S-Class

    Add to Compare
    ₹1.57 - 2.19 Cr**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    2925.0 cc MultipleAutomatic
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Skoda Kodiaq

    Add to Compare
    ₹34.99 - 37.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    1984.0 cc PetrolAutomatic
    Offers expiring soon
  • DISCONTINUEDdemo

    • Toyota Innova Crysta

    Add to Compare
    ₹16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs**Last Recorded Price
    Add to Compare
    2393.0 cc MultipleAutomatic
  • DISCONTINUEDdemo

    • Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022]

    Add to Compare
    ₹7.96 - 10.71 Lakhs**Last Recorded Price
    Add to Compare
    1462.0 cc MultipleAutomatic
  • DISCONTINUEDdemo

    • Lamborghini Urus

    Add to Compare
    ₹3.1 Cr**Last Recorded Price
    Add to Compare
    3996.0 cc PetrolAutomatic
  • DISCONTINUEDdemo

    • Mahindra XUV500

    Add to Compare
    ₹13.15 - 21.44 Lakhs**Last Recorded Price
    Add to Compare
    2179.0 cc DieselBoth

    Top Car Comparisons

    Trending cars

    Find more
    Trending Cars

    Search car Dealers

    By Brand & City

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    Lexus RX
    Lexus RX
    95.8 Lakhs - 1.18 Cr*
    Check Latest Offers
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Lamborghini Urus S
    4.18 Cr* Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    3.3 Cr* Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    19.13 - 19.99 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers

    Trending Cars in India 2023

    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    19.13 - 19.99 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    7 - 13.24 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    10 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    10 - 14 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    7 - 11 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail
    26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    Tata Avinya
    Tata Avinya
    30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    Honda WR-V 2023
    Honda WR-V 2023
    8 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details