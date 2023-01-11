HT Auto
2 Wheel Drive Electric Cars in India

24 Cars found

    • MG Hector

    ₹14.73 - 21.73 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    1451.0 cc MultipleBoth
    • Tata Tiago EV

    ₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
    • Kia EV6

    ₹59.95 - 64.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    260.0 Kmph442.0 km/charge
    • Toyota Camry

    ₹39.41 - 41.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    2487.0 cc MultipleAutomatic
    • MG Hector Plus

    ₹17.5 - 22.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    1451.0 cc MultipleBoth
    • Tata Tigor EV

    ₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    80.0 Kmph306.0 km/charge
    • BYD Atto 3

    ₹33.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    • Honda City Hybrid

    ₹19.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    1498.0 cc MultipleAutomatic
    • Tata Nexon EV Max

    ₹17.74 - 19.54 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    140.0 Kmph437.0 km/charge
    • BYD e6

    ₹29.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    • Lexus ES

    ₹56.55 - 62.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    2487.0 cc MultipleBoth
    • BMW i4

    ₹69.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    250.0 Kmph493.0 km/charge
    • Lexus LS

    ₹1.91 - 2.22 Cr**Ex-showroom price
    3456.0 cc MultipleAutomatic
    • Maserati Ghibli

    ₹1.15 - 1.92 Cr**Ex-showroom price
    1998.0 cc MultipleBoth
    • Tata Nexon EV Prime

    ₹14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    • Hyundai Kona Electric

    ₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    165.0 Kmph452.0 km/charge
    • Lexus LC 500h

    ₹2.1 - 2.16 Cr**Ex-showroom price
    3456.0 cc MultipleAutomatic
    • Hyundai Ioniq 5

    ₹44.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    • Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹18.3 - 28.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    1987.0 cc MultipleAutomatic
    • Tata Nexon EV

    ₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    120.0 Kmph312.0 km/charge
    • Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹15.11 - 18.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    1462.0 cc MultipleAutomatic
    • MG ZS EV 2022

    ₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    140.0 Kmph461.0 km/charge
    • MG ZS EV

    ₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Last Recorded Price
    140.0 Kmph419.0 km/charge
    • Mahindra e2o-plus

    ₹7.34 - 9.57 Lakhs**Last Recorded Price
    80.0 Kmph110.0 km/charge

