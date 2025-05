Zontes GK350 Price:

Zontes GK350 is priced between Rs. 3.37 - 3.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Zontes GK350?

The Zontes GK350 is available in 3 variants - Black and Blue, Black and Gold, White and Orange.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Zontes GK350?

Zontes GK350 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 348 cc engine, and features a Cafe Racer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Zontes GK350?

Zontes GK350 rivals are Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Royal Enfield Continental GT 650, Royal Enfield Bullet 650, Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, Royal Enfield Bear 650, Royal Enfield Classic 650.

What is the mileage of Zontes GK350?

Zontes GK350 comes with a mileage of 31.25 kmpl (Company claimed).