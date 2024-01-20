Launched in Oct 2022
Category Average: 313.0 cc
350R: 348.0 cc
Category Average: 31.92 kmpl
350R: 40 kmpl
Category Average: 35.91 ps
350R: 38.52 ps
Category Average: 160.0 kmph
350R: 150.0 kmph
Zontes 350R is priced between Rs. 2.79 Lakhs Onwards (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Zontes 350R is available in 3 variants - White, Black, Blue.
Zontes 350R comes in three colour options: Black, Blue, White.
Zontes 350R comes in petrol engine options, comes with 348.0 cc engine, and features a Sports Bikes body type.
Zontes 350R rivals are KTM RC 390, BMW G 310 RR, Benelli TNT 300, TVS Apache RR 310, TVS Apache RTR 310, Keeway K300 R.
Zontes 350R comes with a mileage of 40 kmpl (Company claimed).
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Max Power
|38.52 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Max Torque
|32.8 Nm
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|348.0 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|150 kmph
Zontes 350R
₹2.79 Lakhs*
₹3.21 Lakhs*
₹3.05 Lakhs*
₹2.75 Lakhs*
₹2.5 Lakhs*
₹2.65 Lakhs*
₹2.4 Lakhs*
₹2.3 Lakhs*
₹2.97 Lakhs*
₹2.29 Lakhs*
User Rating
-
User Rating
3 Reviews
User Rating
2 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
2 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
75 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
Power
38.52 PS
Power
43.5 PS
Power
33.99 PS
Power
38 PS
Power
35.6 PS
Power
27.88 PS
Power
31.13 PS
Power
31 PS
Power
46 PS
Power
33.99 PS
Torque
32.8 Nm
Torque
37 Nm
Torque
27 Nm
Torque
29 Nm
Torque
28.7 Nm
Torque
25 Nm
Torque
27.5 Nm
Torque
25 Nm
Torque
39 Nm
Torque
20.5 Nm
Engine
348 cc
Engine
373 cc
Engine
313 cc
Engine
312.2 cc
Engine
312.12 cc
Engine
292.4 cc
Engine
286 cc
Engine
250 cc
Engine
398.63 cc
Engine
292.4 cc
Kerb Weight
180 kg
Kerb Weight
172 kg
Kerb Weight
174 kg
Kerb Weight
174 kg
Kerb Weight
169 kg
Kerb Weight
165 kg
Kerb Weight
146 kg
Kerb Weight
162.8 kg
Kerb Weight
168.3 kg
Kerb Weight
151 kg
Length
2010 mm
Length
2145 mm
Length
2001 mm
Length
2001 mm
Length
1991 mm
Length
2010 mm
Length
2017 mm
Length
-
Length
-
Length
1990 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminium
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
