Zontes 350R Right Side View
View all Images

ZONTES 350R

Launched in Oct 2022

₹2.79 Lakhs* Onwards*Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
350R Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 313.0 cc

350R: 348.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 31.92 kmpl

350R: 40 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 35.91 ps

350R: 38.52 ps

Speed

Category Average: 160.0 kmph

350R: 150.0 kmph

View all 350R Specs and Features

Zontes 350R Latest Update

Latest News:

Zontes reduces prices across 350R, 350X & 350T motorcycles by up to ₹48,000
Zontes 350R naked streetfighter launched in India, will rival KTM 390 Duke

Zontes 350R Price:

Zontes 350R is priced between Rs. 2.79 Lakhs Onwards (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Zontes 350R?

The Zontes 350R is available in 3 variants - White, Black, Blue.

What are the Zontes 350R colour options?

Zontes 350R comes in three colour options: Black, Blue, White.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Zontes 350R?

Zontes 350R comes in petrol engine options, comes with 348.0 cc engine, and features a Sports Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Zontes 350R?

Zontes 350R rivals are KTM RC 390, BMW G 310 RR, Benelli TNT 300, TVS Apache RR 310, TVS Apache RTR 310, Keeway K300 R.

What is the mileage of Zontes 350R?

Zontes 350R comes with a mileage of 40 kmpl (Company claimed).

Zontes 350R
KTM RC 390
Left Side View
Right Side View
Zontes 350R Variants
Zontes 350R price starts at ₹ 2.79 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.79 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Zontes Read More
3 Variants Available
350R White₹2.79 Lakhs*
348 cc
150 kmph
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Seat Type: Split
ABS: Dual Channel
350R Black₹2.79 Lakhs*
348 cc
150 kmph
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Seat Type: Split
ABS: Dual Channel
350R Blue₹2.79 Lakhs*
348 cc
150 kmph
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Seat Type: Split
ABS: Dual Channel
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Zontes 350R Images

9 images
View All 350R Images

Zontes 350R Colours

Zontes 350R is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Black
Blue
White

Zontes 350R Specifications and Features

Max Power38.52 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
Charging PointYes
Max Torque32.8 Nm
Mileage40 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine348.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed 150 kmph
View all 350R specs and features

Zontes 350R comparison with similar bikes

Zontes 350R
KTM RC 390
BMW G 310 RR
TVS Apache RR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310
Keeway K300 R
Honda CB300R
KTM 250 Duke
KTM 390 Duke
CFMoto 300NK
₹2.79 Lakhs*
₹3.21 Lakhs*
₹3.05 Lakhs*
₹2.75 Lakhs*
₹2.5 Lakhs*
₹2.65 Lakhs*
₹2.4 Lakhs*
₹2.3 Lakhs*
₹2.97 Lakhs*
₹2.29 Lakhs*
User Rating
-
User Rating
3.5
3 Reviews
User Rating
3.7
2 Reviews
User Rating
4.8
1 Reviews
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
2 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
75 Reviews
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
Power
38.52 PS
Power
43.5 PS
Power
33.99 PS
Power
38 PS
Power
35.6 PS
Power
27.88 PS
Power
31.13 PS
Power
31 PS
Power
46 PS
Power
33.99 PS
Torque
32.8 Nm
Torque
37 Nm
Torque
27 Nm
Torque
29 Nm
Torque
28.7 Nm
Torque
25 Nm
Torque
27.5 Nm
Torque
25 Nm
Torque
39 Nm
Torque
20.5 Nm
Engine
348 cc
Engine
373 cc
Engine
313 cc
Engine
312.2 cc
Engine
312.12 cc
Engine
292.4 cc
Engine
286 cc
Engine
250 cc
Engine
398.63 cc
Engine
292.4 cc
Kerb Weight
180 kg
Kerb Weight
172 kg
Kerb Weight
174 kg
Kerb Weight
174 kg
Kerb Weight
169 kg
Kerb Weight
165 kg
Kerb Weight
146 kg
Kerb Weight
162.8 kg
Kerb Weight
168.3 kg
Kerb Weight
151 kg
Length
2010 mm
Length
2145 mm
Length
2001 mm
Length
2001 mm
Length
1991 mm
Length
2010 mm
Length
2017 mm
Length
-
Length
-
Length
1990 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminium
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Zontes Bikes

Zontes 350R EMI

Black
38.52 PS @ 9500 rpm | 150 kmph | 525 km
₹ 2.79 Lakhs*
Black
38.52 PS @ 9500 rpm | 150 kmph | 525 km
₹2.79 Lakhs*
White
38.52 PS @ 9500 rpm | 150 kmph | 525 km
₹2.79 Lakhs*
Blue
38.52 PS @ 9500 rpm | 150 kmph | 525 km
₹2.79 Lakhs*
EMI ₹4905.01/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
