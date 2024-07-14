Zelo Zoop on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 49,110.
The on road price for Zelo Zoop top variant goes up to Rs. 80,610 in Jaipur.
The lowest price model is Zelo Zoop
The lowest price model is Zelo Zoop Graphene 48 V and the most priced model is Zelo Zoop NMC 60 V 28 AH.
Visit your nearest
Zelo Zoop dealers and showrooms in Jaipur for best offers.
Zelo Zoop on road price breakup in Jaipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Zelo Zoop is mainly compared to Yulu Wynn which starts at Rs. 55,555 in Jaipur, Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in Jaipur and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Jaipur.
Variants On-Road Price Zelo Zoop Graphene 48 V ₹ 49,110 Zelo Zoop Graphene 60 V ₹ 53,170 Zelo Zoop NMC 48 V 26 AH ₹ 70,450 Zelo Zoop NMC 60 V 28 AH ₹ 80,610
