Zelo Zoop On Road Price in Chennai

Zelo Zoop Front Left View
1/21
Zelo Zoop Front Look View
2/21
Zelo Zoop Front Right View
3/21
Zelo Zoop Front View
4/21
Zelo Zoop Rear Right View
5/21
Zelo Zoop Right View
6/21
45,900 - 86,900*
*On-Road Price
Chennai
Zoop Price in Chennai

Zelo Zoop on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 49,110. The on road price for Zelo Zoop top variant goes up to Rs. 80,610 in Chennai. The lowest price model is Zelo Zoop

VariantsOn-Road Price
Zelo Zoop Graphene 48 V₹ 49,110
Zelo Zoop Graphene 60 V₹ 53,170
Zelo Zoop NMC 48 V 26 AH₹ 70,450
Zelo Zoop NMC 60 V 28 AH₹ 80,610
...Read More

Zelo Zoop Variant Wise Price List in Chennai

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Graphene 48 V
₹ 49,110*On-Road Price
65-140 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
45,900
Insurance
3,210
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Chennai)
49,110
EMI@1,056/mo
Graphene 60 V
₹ 53,175*On-Road Price
65-140 Km
View breakup
NMC 48 V 26 AH
₹ 70,451*On-Road Price
65-140 Km
View breakup
NMC 60 V 28 AH
₹ 80,613*On-Road Price
65-140 Km
View breakup
Zelo Zoop Alternatives

Sokudo Rapid

Sokudo Rapid

79,889
Rapid Price in Chennai
Sokudo Plus

Sokudo Plus

59,889
Plus Price in Chennai
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-8

Hero Electric AE-8

70,000 Onwards
Yulu Wynn

Yulu Wynn

55,555
Wynn Price in Chennai
Ampere Magnus

Ampere Magnus

49,999 - 65,990
Magnus Price in Chennai
Okinawa PraisePro

Okinawa PraisePro

76,848
PraisePro Price in Chennai

    News

    The Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono is powered by a 659cc, liquid-cooled Superquadro Mono engine producing 77.5 bhp and 63 Nm of torque
    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono launched: Produces 77.5 bhp. Check details
    8 Jul 2024
    The 2024 Bajaj Freedom promises a running cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 per km
    2024 Bajaj Freedom: Variants explained
    7 Jul 2024
    The Kawasaki KLX230 S is available internationally and this might be its Indian debut.
    Kawasaki KLX230 spied testing in Pune. What we know so far
    7 Jul 2024
    Bajaj Freedom comes with the longest seat in the segment.
    Bajaj Freedom bike launched: Five misconceptions about CNG busted
    6 Jul 2024
    The Bajaj Freedom 125 is the world's bike to run on CNG and petrol. How does the bi-fuel motor work? Read on to know more
    Explained: How the CNG powertrain works on the Bajaj Freedom 125
    6 Jul 2024
    Videos

    Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
    8 Jul 2024
    Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
    Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
    5 Jul 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
    11 Jun 2024
    The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a new Z Series petrol engine which replaces the old K Series unit. The new engine, now less powerful, promises to offer improved fuel efficiency.
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pros and cons explained
    6 Jun 2024
