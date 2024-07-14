Zelo Zaeden on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 56,220.
The on road price for Zelo Zaeden top variant goes up to Rs. 88,740 in Mumbai.
The lowest price model is Zelo Zaeden
The lowest price model is Zelo Zaeden Graphene 48 V and the most priced model is Zelo Zaeden NMC 60 V 28 AH.
Visit your nearest
Zelo Zaeden dealers and showrooms in Mumbai for best offers.
Zelo Zaeden on road price breakup in Mumbai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Zelo Zaeden is mainly compared to Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Mumbai, Hero Electric Nyx which starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs in Mumbai and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Mumbai.
Variants On-Road Price Zelo Zaeden Graphene 48 V ₹ 56,220 Zelo Zaeden Graphene 60 V ₹ 60,290 Zelo Zaeden NMC 48 V 26 AH ₹ 78,580 Zelo Zaeden NMC 60 V 28 AH ₹ 88,740
