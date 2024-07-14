HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew BikesZeloZaedenOn Road Price in Delhi

Zelo Zaeden On Road Price in Delhi

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Zelo Zaeden Front Left View
1/16
Zelo Zaeden Front View
2/16
Zelo Zaeden Left View
3/16
Zelo Zaeden Rear View
4/16
Zelo Zaeden Speedometer View
5/16
Zelo Zaeden Tailight View
View all Images
6/16
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
56,224 - 98,905*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Zaeden Price in Delhi

Zelo Zaeden on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 56,220. The on road price for Zelo Zaeden top variant goes up to Rs. 88,740 in Delhi. The lowest price model is Zelo Zaeden

VariantsOn-Road Price
Zelo Zaeden Graphene 48 V₹ 56,220
Zelo Zaeden Graphene 60 V₹ 60,290
Zelo Zaeden NMC 48 V 26 AH₹ 78,580
Zelo Zaeden NMC 60 V 28 AH₹ 88,740
...Read More

Zelo Zaeden Variant Wise Price List in Delhi

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Graphene 48 V
₹ 56,224*On-Road Price
60-140 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
52,900
Insurance
3,324
On-Road Price in Delhi
56,224
EMI@1,208/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
Graphene 60 V
₹ 60,289*On-Road Price
60-140 Km
View breakup
NMC 48 V 26 AH
₹ 78,581*On-Road Price
60-140 Km
View breakup
NMC 60 V 28 AH
₹ 88,743*On-Road Price
60-140 Km
View breakup
View more Variants

Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

Zelo Zaeden Alternatives

Okinawa PraisePro

Okinawa PraisePro

76,848
Check Latest Offers
PraisePro Price in Delhi
Hero Electric Nyx

Hero Electric Nyx

0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Nyx Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-8

Hero Electric AE-8

70,000 Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

75,499
Check Latest Offers
Jaunty-3W Price in Delhi
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

83,999
Check Latest Offers
Epluto 7G Price in Delhi
Okinawa Lite

Okinawa Lite

63,990
Check Latest Offers
Lite Price in Delhi

Popular Zelo Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Zelo Bikes

    News

    The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 boasts of a roadster silhouette that blends modern aesthetics with classic Royal Enfield cues
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 spotted again ahead of launch. Reveals new details
    14 Jul 2024
    Ducati says the Superquadro engine on the final edition is the most sophisticated twin-cylinder unit ever produced by the Italian company
    Ducati Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition revealed, limited to only 555 units
    12 Jul 2024
    Bajaj Freedom CNG bike is available in Maharashtra and Gujarat while deliveries to other parts will follow soon, as per company officials.
    OATS debate is back: Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal responds to Bajaj Freedom CNG launch
    12 Jul 2024
    The 200 cc segment is a great place to start your motorcycling journey. We list out the most accessible options currently available in the market
    NS200 to CB200X: Here are 5 most affordable 200 cc motorcycles on sale
    12 Jul 2024
    Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 in Cyan Blue colour.
    Thinking of Yamaha MT-15 alternatives? Here are 3 bikes that you can consider
    11 Jul 2024
    View all
      News

    Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
    15 Jul 2024
    Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
    8 Jul 2024
    Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
    Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
    5 Jul 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
    11 Jun 2024
    View all
     

    Top Electric Bikes

    View allPopular Electric Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

    16.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BMW R 12 nine T

    BMW R 12 nine T

    20.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Bajaj Freedom

    Bajaj Freedom

    95,000 - 1.1 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BMW R 12

    BMW R 12

    19.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Vespa 946 Dragon

    Vespa 946 Dragon

    14.28 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

    2.6 - 2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hero Electric AE-8

    Hero Electric AE-8

    70,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Lambretta V125

    Lambretta V125

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details