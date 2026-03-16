The Xmen 2.0 Lithium Ion 60V 30Ah, is priced at ₹89,352 (ex-showroom).
The Xmen 2.0 Lithium Ion 60V 30Ah offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Xmen 2.0 Lithium Ion 60V 30Ah is available in 3 colour options: Red, Black, White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Xmen 2.0 Lithium Ion 60V 30Ah include the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands and the PURE EV Epluto 7G priced between ₹80.8 Thousands - 97.5 Thousands.
The Xmen 2.0 Lithium Ion 60V 30Ah has Underseat storage, USB Charging Port and Display.