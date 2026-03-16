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HomeNew BikesZelioXmen 2.0Lead Acid 72V 32Ah
Xmen 2.0PriceRangeSpecifications
Zelio Xmen 2.0 Front Left View
1/4
Zelio Xmen 2.0 Footspace View
2/4
Zelio Xmen 2.0 Front Tyre View
3/4
Zelio Xmen 2.0 Seat View
4/4

Zelio Xmen 2.0 Lead Acid 72V 32Ah

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
75,633*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
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Xmen 2.0 Lead Acid 72V 32Ah

Xmen 2.0 Lead Acid 72V 32Ah Prices

The Xmen 2.0 Lead Acid 72V 32Ah, is priced at ₹75,633 (ex-showroom).

Xmen 2.0 Lead Acid 72V 32Ah Range

The Xmen 2.0 Lead Acid 72V 32Ah offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Xmen 2.0 Lead Acid 72V 32Ah Colours

The Xmen 2.0 Lead Acid 72V 32Ah is available in 3 colour options: Red, Black, White.

Xmen 2.0 Lead Acid 72V 32Ah Battery & Range

Xmen 2.0 Lead Acid 72V 32Ah vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Xmen 2.0 Lead Acid 72V 32Ah include the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands and the PURE EV Epluto 7G priced between ₹80.8 Thousands - 97.5 Thousands.

Xmen 2.0 Lead Acid 72V 32Ah Specs & Features

The Xmen 2.0 Lead Acid 72V 32Ah has Underseat storage, USB Charging Port and Display.

Zelio Xmen 2.0 Lead Acid 72V 32Ah Price

Xmen 2.0 Lead Acid 72V 32Ah

₹ 75,633*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
71,999
Insurance
3,634
On-Road Price in Delhi
75,633
EMI@1,626/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Zelio Xmen 2.0 Lead Acid 72V 32Ah Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Additional Storage
Yes

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
70 km
Max Speed
25 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Hydraulic shock absorbers
Front Suspension
Hydraulic shock absorbers

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh
Motor Type
BLDC
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lead Acid

Features and Safety

Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Parking switch, Auto repair switch,
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes
Zelio Xmen 2.0 Lead Acid 72V 32Ah EMI
EMI1,463 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
68,069
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
68,069
Interest Amount
19,715
Payable Amount
87,784

Zelio Xmen 2.0 other Variants

Xmen 2.0 Lead Acid 60V 32Ah

₹ 73,092*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
69,499
Insurance
3,593
On-Road Price in Delhi
73,092
EMI@1,571/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Xmen 2.0 Lithium Ion 60V 30Ah

₹ 89,352*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
85,499
Insurance
3,853
On-Road Price in Delhi
89,352
EMI@1,921/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Xmen 2.0 Lithium Ion 74V 32Ah

₹ 95,450*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
91,500
Insurance
3,950
On-Road Price in Delhi
95,450
EMI@2,052/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Zelio Xmen 2.0 Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
Check OffersCheck Offers
Xmen 2.0vsMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
+1
Check OffersCheck Offers
Xmen 2.0vsEpluto 7G
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
+1
Check OffersCheck Offers
Xmen 2.0vsETrance Neo
EMotorad Viper

EMotorad Viper

66,999
Check OffersCheck Offers
Xmen 2.0vsViper
Zelio Gracy

Zelio Gracy

59,999 - 76,999
Check OffersCheck Offers
Xmen 2.0vsGracy
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
+1
Check OffersCheck Offers
Xmen 2.0vsOrbiter

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