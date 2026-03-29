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ZELIO Xmen 2.0

₹69,499 - 91,500*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹1409
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The Zelio X-Men 2.0 is a low-speed electric scooter in India, specifically designed for urban commuters who prioritise efficiency and style. For 2026, the lineup has been further strengthened with the introduction of the X-Men+ variant, offering enhanced range and modern aesthetics.

Below is the comprehensive guide to the Zelio X-Men 2.0 and the latest 2026 updates.

Zelio X-Men 2.0 Price and Variants

The Zelio X-Men 2.0 is available in four distinct variants, catering to different budget and performance needs. The pricing remains competitive for the Indian market, ensuring high value for money.

VariantBattery TypeEx-Showroom Price
X-Men 2.0 60V 32AhLead Acid 71,500
X-Men 2.0 72V 32AhLead Acid 74,000
X-Men 2.0 60V 30AhLithium-Ion 87,500
X-Men 2.0 74V 32AhLithium-Ion 91,500

Note: The newly launched 2026 X-Men+ variant starts at an aggressive price point of 60,000.

Technical Specifications and Performance

The X-Men 2.0 is engineered for the city, falls under the low-speed category, and does not require a driving license or RTO registration in many states.

  • Motor: High-efficiency 60/72V BLDC Hub Motor.
  • Top Speed: 25 kmph (Optimised for safety and city traffic).
  • Range: Depending on the variant, the scooter offers a range of 70 km to 100 km. The 2026 X-Men+ variant pushes this boundary further with a claimed range of 120 km per charge.
  • Charging Time: * Lithium-Ion: 4–5 hours.
    • Lead Acid: 8–10 hours.
  • Efficiency: Consumes only 1.5 units of electricity per full charge, making the running cost approximately 0.15 per kilometre.
  • Load Capacity: Despite a kerb weight of just 80-90 kg, it boasts a robust loading capacity of 180 kg.

Key Features for Modern Riders

Zelio has packed the X-Men 2.0 with premium features that improve the daily riding experience:

  • Smart Security: Equipped with central locking and an anti-theft alarm system.
  • Convenience: Includes a reverse gear for easy parking, a USB charging port for mobile devices, and a parking switch.
  • Digital Interface: A clear digital display provides real-time data on speed and battery status.
  • Innovative Tech: Features a unique "Auto Repair Switch" to assist during minor technical glitches on the road.
  • Braking and Suspension: Front disc brakes and rear drum/disc brakes (variant dependent) paired with hydraulic shock absorbers ensure a smooth ride on uneven urban roads.

Design and Colour Options

The 2026 updates bring a refreshed facelift with a sharper, more contemporary look. The scooter is available in several vibrant and premium colours to suit your personality:

  • Standard Colours: Green, White, Silver, and Red.
  • 2026 Exclusive Colours: Dark Knight Black, Midnight Blue, and Nardo Gray.

Why Choose Zelio X-Men 2.0?

Choosing the Zelio X-Men 2.0 in 2026 is a smart move for students, office-goers, and eco-conscious citizens. It eliminates the rising costs of fuel and the hassle of paperwork while providing a reliable "last-mile" connectivity solution. With over 350 dealerships across India, after-sales support and service are easily accessible.

Zelio Xmen 2.0 Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    25 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    77.5 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.92 - 2.37 kWh
View All Xmen 2.0 SpecsView specs icon
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Zelio Xmen 2.0 Variants

Zelio Xmen 2.0 price starts at ₹ 69,499 and goes up to ₹ 91,500 (Ex-showroom). Zelio Xmen 2.0 comes in 4 variants. Zelio Xmen 2.0's top variant is Lithium Ion 74V 32Ah.
4 Variants Available
Xmen 2.0 Lead Acid 60V 32Ah
₹69,499*
25 kmph
55 km
Xmen 2.0 Lead Acid 72V 32Ah
₹71,999*
25 kmph
70 km
Xmen 2.0 Lithium Ion 60V 30Ah
₹85,499*
25 kmph
80 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Zelio Xmen 2.0 Visual Comparison

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Zelio Xmen 2.0 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Zelio Xmen 2.0
Zelio Xmen 2.0 image
Rs. 69,499Onwards--Scooters90 kgDiscDiscAlloy100 km--
Kinetic Green ZuluKinetic Green Zulu imageRs. 79,990Onwards-94 NmScooters93 kgDiscDiscAlloy104 km4-5 Hrs.2100 WXmen 2.0VSZulu
Okaya EV Faast F2FOkaya EV Faast F2F imageRs. 79,999Onwards--Scooters-DrumDrumSteel Wheels70-80 km4-5 Hours1.2 kWXmen 2.0VSFaast F2F
Evolet DerbyEvolet Derby imageRs. 78,999Onwards--Scooters76 kgDiscDiscAlloy80-100 km3-4 Hours250 WXmen 2.0VSDerby
Deltic DrixxDeltic Drixx imageRs. 64,990Onwards--Scooters57 kgDrumDrumAlloy Wheel100 km3-4 Hours250 WXmen 2.0VSDrixx
Vida VX2Vida VX2 imageRs. 44,990Onwards
4.23
-Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy142 km4 Hours 13 Minutes6 kWXmen 2.0VSVX2
Aftek Motors EoneAftek Motors Eone imageRs. 79,990Onwards--Scooters-DiscDrumAluminium Alloy100 km4 Hrs. 30 Minutes250 WXmen 2.0VSEone

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Zelio Xmen 2.0 Images

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Zelio Xmen 2.0 Colours

Zelio Xmen 2.0 is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Red
Black
White
Red

Zelio Xmen 2.0 Alternatives

Kinetic Green Zulu

Kinetic Green Zulu

79,990
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Okaya EV Faast F2F

Okaya EV Faast F2F

79,999
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Evolet Derby

Evolet Derby

78,999
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Deltic Drixx

Deltic Drixx

64,990 - 91,990
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Vida VX2

Vida VX2

44,990 - 1.16 Lakhs
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Xmen 2.0vsVX2
Flycon Grove

Flycon Grove

74,629 - 80,957
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Zelio Xmen 2.0 Specifications and Features

Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity1.92-2.37 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range55-100 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4-5 Hours
Max Speed25 kmph
View all Xmen 2.0 specs and features

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