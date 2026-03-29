The Zelio X-Men 2.0 is a low-speed electric scooter in India, specifically designed for urban commuters who prioritise efficiency and style. For 2026, the lineup has been further strengthened with the introduction of the X-Men+ variant, offering enhanced range and modern aesthetics.

Below is the comprehensive guide to the Zelio X-Men 2.0 and the latest 2026 updates.

Zelio X-Men 2.0 Price and Variants

The Zelio X-Men 2.0 is available in four distinct variants, catering to different budget and performance needs. The pricing remains competitive for the Indian market, ensuring high value for money.

Variant Battery Type Ex-Showroom Price X-Men 2.0 60V 32Ah Lead Acid ₹ 71,500 X-Men 2.0 72V 32Ah Lead Acid ₹ 74,000 X-Men 2.0 60V 30Ah Lithium-Ion ₹ 87,500 X-Men 2.0 74V 32Ah Lithium-Ion ₹ 91,500

Note: The newly launched 2026 X-Men+ variant starts at an aggressive price point of ₹60,000.

Technical Specifications and Performance

The X-Men 2.0 is engineered for the city, falls under the low-speed category, and does not require a driving license or RTO registration in many states.

Motor: High-efficiency 60/72V BLDC Hub Motor.

High-efficiency 60/72V BLDC Hub Motor. Top Speed: 25 kmph (Optimised for safety and city traffic).

25 kmph (Optimised for safety and city traffic). Range: Depending on the variant, the scooter offers a range of 70 km to 100 km. The 2026 X-Men+ variant pushes this boundary further with a claimed range of 120 km per charge.

Depending on the variant, the scooter offers a range of 70 km to 100 km. The 2026 X-Men+ variant pushes this boundary further with a claimed range of 120 km per charge. Charging Time: * Lithium-Ion: 4–5 hours. Lead Acid: 8–10 hours.

* 4–5 hours. Efficiency: Consumes only 1.5 units of electricity per full charge, making the running cost approximately ₹ 0.15 per kilometre.

Consumes only 1.5 units of electricity per full charge, making the running cost approximately 0.15 per kilometre. Load Capacity: Despite a kerb weight of just 80-90 kg, it boasts a robust loading capacity of 180 kg.

Key Features for Modern Riders

Zelio has packed the X-Men 2.0 with premium features that improve the daily riding experience:

Smart Security: Equipped with central locking and an anti-theft alarm system.

Equipped with central locking and an anti-theft alarm system. Convenience: Includes a reverse gear for easy parking, a USB charging port for mobile devices, and a parking switch.

Includes a reverse gear for easy parking, a USB charging port for mobile devices, and a parking switch. Digital Interface: A clear digital display provides real-time data on speed and battery status.

A clear digital display provides real-time data on speed and battery status. Innovative Tech: Features a unique "Auto Repair Switch" to assist during minor technical glitches on the road.

Features a unique "Auto Repair Switch" to assist during minor technical glitches on the road. Braking and Suspension: Front disc brakes and rear drum/disc brakes (variant dependent) paired with hydraulic shock absorbers ensure a smooth ride on uneven urban roads.

Design and Colour Options

The 2026 updates bring a refreshed facelift with a sharper, more contemporary look. The scooter is available in several vibrant and premium colours to suit your personality:

Standard Colours: Green, White, Silver, and Red.

Green, White, Silver, and Red. 2026 Exclusive Colours: Dark Knight Black, Midnight Blue, and Nardo Gray.

Why Choose Zelio X-Men 2.0?

Choosing the Zelio X-Men 2.0 in 2026 is a smart move for students, office-goers, and eco-conscious citizens. It eliminates the rising costs of fuel and the hassle of paperwork while providing a reliable "last-mile" connectivity solution. With over 350 dealerships across India, after-sales support and service are easily accessible.