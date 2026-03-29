Zelio Xmen 2.0 Key Specs
- Speed25 kmph
- Range77.5 km
- Charging4.5 hrs
- Battery Capacity1.92 - 2.37 kWh
The Zelio X-Men 2.0 is a low-speed electric scooter in India, specifically designed for urban commuters who prioritise efficiency and style. For 2026, the lineup has been further strengthened with the introduction of the X-Men+ variant, offering enhanced range and modern aesthetics.
Below is the comprehensive guide to the Zelio X-Men 2.0 and the latest 2026 updates.
The Zelio X-Men 2.0 is available in four distinct variants, catering to different budget and performance needs. The pricing remains competitive for the Indian market, ensuring high value for money.
|Variant
|Battery Type
|Ex-Showroom Price
|X-Men 2.0 60V 32Ah
|Lead Acid
|₹71,500
|X-Men 2.0 72V 32Ah
|Lead Acid
|₹74,000
|X-Men 2.0 60V 30Ah
|Lithium-Ion
|₹87,500
|X-Men 2.0 74V 32Ah
|Lithium-Ion
|₹91,500
Note: The newly launched 2026 X-Men+ variant starts at an aggressive price point of ₹60,000.
The X-Men 2.0 is engineered for the city, falls under the low-speed category, and does not require a driving license or RTO registration in many states.
Zelio has packed the X-Men 2.0 with premium features that improve the daily riding experience:
The 2026 updates bring a refreshed facelift with a sharper, more contemporary look. The scooter is available in several vibrant and premium colours to suit your personality:
Choosing the Zelio X-Men 2.0 in 2026 is a smart move for students, office-goers, and eco-conscious citizens. It eliminates the rising costs of fuel and the hassle of paperwork while providing a reliable "last-mile" connectivity solution. With over 350 dealerships across India, after-sales support and service are easily accessible.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Zelio Xmen 2.0
|Rs. 69,499Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|90 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|100 km
|-
|-
|Kinetic Green Zulu
|Rs. 79,990Onwards
|-
|94 Nm
|Scooters
|93 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|104 km
|4-5 Hrs.
|2100 W
|Xmen 2.0VSZulu
|Okaya EV Faast F2F
|Rs. 79,999Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Steel Wheels
|70-80 km
|4-5 Hours
|1.2 kW
|Xmen 2.0VSFaast F2F
|Evolet Derby
|Rs. 78,999Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|76 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|80-100 km
|3-4 Hours
|250 W
|Xmen 2.0VSDerby
|Deltic Drixx
|Rs. 64,990Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|57 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy Wheel
|100 km
|3-4 Hours
|250 W
|Xmen 2.0VSDrixx
|Vida VX2
|Rs. 44,990Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|142 km
|4 Hours 13 Minutes
|6 kW
|Xmen 2.0VSVX2
|Aftek Motors Eone
|Rs. 79,990Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Aluminium Alloy
|100 km
|4 Hrs. 30 Minutes
|250 W
|Xmen 2.0VSEone
Zelio Xmen 2.0 is available in the 3 Colours in India.
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|1.92-2.37 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|55-100 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
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