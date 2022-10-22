hamburger icon
Zelio Little Gracy Specifications

Zelio Little Gracy is available in 3 variant and
49,500 - 58,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Zelio Little Gracy Specs

The price of Little Gracy starts at Rs. 49,500 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Zelio Little Gracy sits in the Scooters segment in the Indian market.

Zelio Little Gracy Specifications and Features

Li-Ion
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
230 mm
Length
2890 mm
Wheelbase
2220 mm
Kerb Weight
80 kg
Height
1730 mm
Width
990 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.0-10 Rear :-3.0-10
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
70-75 km
Max Speed
25 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Power
1.25 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Fuel Supply
Electronic Injection
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Leaf Spring Shockers
Front Suspension
43 Mm Telescopic Hydraulic Shocker

Zelio Little Gracy Variants & Price List

Zelio Little Gracy price starts at ₹ 49,500 and goes up to ₹ 58,000 (Ex-showroom). Zelio Little Gracy comes in 3 variants. Zelio Little Gracy's top variant is Li-Ion

49,500*
25 Kmph
55-60 Km
52,000*
25 Kmph
70 Km
58,000*
25 Kmph
70-75 Km
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

