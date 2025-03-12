hamburger icon
Little GracySpecs & FeaturesRangeImages

Zelio Little Gracy On Road Price in Surat

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Zelio Little Gracy Front Left View
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
49,500 - 58,000*
*On-Road Price
Surat
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Little Gracy Price in

Surat

Zelio Little Gracy on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 52,770. The on road price for Zelio Little Gracy top variant goes up to Rs. 61,410 in Surat. The lowest price model is

 ...Read More

Zelio Little Gracy Variant Wise Price List in

Surat
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Little Gracy Lead Acid 48V 32Ah

₹ 52,769*On-Road Price
1.54 KWh
25 Kmph
55-60 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
49,500
Insurance
3,269
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Surat)
52,769
EMI@1,134/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Little Gracy Lead Acid 60V 32Ah

₹ 55,309*On-Road Price
1.92 KWh
25 Kmph
70 Km
Add to Compare
View breakup

Little Gracy Li-Ion

₹ 61,407*On-Road Price
1.8 KWh
25 Kmph
70-75 Km
Add to Compare
View breakup

Zelio Little Gracy Alternatives

Raftaar Galaxy

Raftaar Galaxy

51,900
Check Latest Offers
Galaxy Price in Surat
Lohia Oma Star Li

Lohia Oma Star Li

51,750
Check Latest Offers
Oma Star Li Price in Surat
Lohia Oma Star

Lohia Oma Star

51,750
Check Latest Offers
Oma Star Price in Surat
YUKIE Shiga

YUKIE Shiga

51,115
Check Latest Offers
Shiga Price in Surat
Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez

Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez

48,000 - 58,000
Check Latest Offers
Crayon Zeez Price in Surat
Ujaas Energy eGo Li

Ujaas Energy eGo Li

53,880
Check Latest Offers
eGo Li Price in Surat

Zelio Little Gracy News

View all
 Zelio Little Gracy News

Videos

View all
 

Top Electric Bikes

View allPopular Electric Bikes

Zelio Little Gracy FAQs

The on-road price of Zelio Little Gracy Li-Ion in Surat is Rs. 61,407, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Zelio Little Gracy in Surat is Rs. 1,070.
The insurance charges for Zelio Little Gracy Li-Ion in Surat are Rs. 3,407, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

Popular Zelio Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Zelio Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2025

    Kawasaki Versys 650

    Kawasaki Versys 650

    7.93 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.82 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Kawasaki Ninja 650

    Kawasaki Ninja 650

    7.27 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Kawasaki Ninja 500

    Kawasaki Ninja 500

    5.29 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    KTM 390 Enduro R

    KTM 390 Enduro R

    3.37 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2025

    Yamaha MT-15 V2

    Yamaha MT-15 V2

    1.7 - 1.74 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.82 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

    Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

    95,677 - 99,476
    Check Latest Offers
    KTM 390 Duke

    KTM 390 Duke

    2.95 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Ronin

    TVS Ronin

    1.38 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

    Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2025]

    Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2025]

    2.2 - 2.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    BMW F 450 GS

    BMW F 450 GS

    4 - 4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike

    Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    79,000 Exp. Price
    Check details