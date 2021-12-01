HT Auto
Zelio Legender On Road Price in Surat

Zelio Legender Front Left Side View
1/9
Zelio Legender Front Right Side View
2/9
Zelio Legender Left View
3/9
Zelio Legender Brand Name View
4/9
Zelio Legender Footspace View
5/9
Zelio Legender Front Tyre View
View all Images
6/9
59,048 - 60,476*
*On-Road Price
Surat
Legender Price in Surat

Legender Price in Surat

Zelio Legender on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 59,050. The on road price for Zelio Legender top variant goes up to Rs. 60,480 in Surat. The lowest price model is Zelio Legender

VariantsOn-Road Price
Zelio Legender STD₹ 59,050
Zelio Legender Plus₹ 60,480
...Read More

Zelio Legender Variant Wise Price List in Surat

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹ 59,048*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
60-120 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
59,048
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Surat)
59,048
EMI@1,269/mo
Plus
₹ 60,476*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
60-120 Km
View breakup

