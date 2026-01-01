hamburger icon
Zelio Legender Lithium ion 74V 32Ah

82,747
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Legender Lithium ion 74V 32Ah

Legender Lithium ion 74V 32Ah Prices

The Legender Lithium ion 74V 32Ah, is priced at ₹82,747 (ex-showroom).

Legender Lithium ion 74V 32Ah Range

The Legender Lithium ion 74V 32Ah offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Legender Lithium ion 74V 32Ah Colours

The Legender Lithium ion 74V 32Ah is available in 3 colour options: Glossy Green, Glossy Grey, Rusty Orange.

Legender Lithium ion 74V 32Ah Battery & Range

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Legender Lithium ion 74V 32Ah include the iVOOMi Energy S1 priced between ₹55 Thousands - 85 Thousands and the Tunwal Lithino Li priced ₹74.99 Thousands.

Legender Lithium ion 74V 32Ah Specs & Features

The Legender Lithium ion 74V 32Ah has Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Roadside Assistance, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.

Zelio Legender Lithium ion 74V 32Ah Price

Legender Lithium ion 74V 32Ah

₹ 82,747*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
79,000
Insurance
3,747
On-Road Price in Delhi
82,747
EMI@1,779/mo
Zelio Legender Lithium ion 74V 32Ah Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
170 mm
Length
2050 mm
Wheelbase
1850 mm
Height
1150 mm
Additional Storage
25 L
Width
850 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
150 km
Max Speed
25 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Motor IP Rating
IP 67
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W
Reverse Assist
Yes
Water Proof Rating
IP 67
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Sping loaded - Dual

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
12 Degree
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
25 L
Seat Type
Single
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Console
Digital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
8 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
1 Year
Battery Capacity
2.37 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
EMI1,601 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
74,472
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
74,472
Interest Amount
21,570
Payable Amount
96,042

