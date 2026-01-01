The Legender Gel, is priced at ₹68,520 (ex-showroom).
The Legender Gel offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Legender Gel is available in 3 colour options: Glossy Green, Glossy Grey, Rusty Orange.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Legender Gel include the iVOOMi Energy S1 priced between ₹55 Thousands - 85 Thousands and the Tunwal Lithino Li priced ₹74.99 Thousands.
The Legender Gel has Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Roadside Assistance, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.