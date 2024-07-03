HT Auto
Zelio Gracy Pro On Road Price in Hyderabad

79,999* Onwards
*On-Road Price
Hyderabad
Gracy Pro Price in Hyderabad

Zelio Gracy Pro on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 83,760. The lowest price model is Zelio Gracy Pro 30 Ah 60 V and the most priced model is Zelio Gracy Pro

Variants On-Road Price
Zelio Gracy Pro 30 Ah 60 V ₹ 83,760
Zelio Gracy Pro 42 Ah 72 V ₹ 83,760
...Read More

Zelio Gracy Pro Variant Wise Price List in Hyderabad

30 Ah 60 V
₹ 83,763 On-Road Price
80 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
79,999
Insurance
3,764
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Hyderabad)
83,763
EMI@1,800/mo
42 Ah 72 V
₹ 83,763 On-Road Price
120 Km
View breakup

Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

Zelio Gracy Pro Alternatives

Okinawa PraisePro

Okinawa PraisePro

76,848
Hero Electric Nyx

Hero Electric Nyx

0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
UPCOMING
Lectrix ECity Zip

Lectrix ECity Zip

80,000 - 90,000
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

75,499
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

83,999
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

78,999
Amo Mobility Inspirer

Amo Mobility Inspirer

47,149 - 77,999
Prevail Electric Wolfury

Prevail Electric Wolfury

89,999
Okaya EV Freedum

Okaya EV Freedum

74,900
Flycon Empire

Flycon Empire

79,900
    Zelio News

    Zelio EBikes will launch the new electric scooter in July.
    Zelio teases new electric scooter with 100 km range. Check details
    3 Jul 2024
    The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 was launched recently and is positioned as an affordable, city-friendly alternative to the Himalayan 450.
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 launched: Key highlights
    18 Jul 2024
    Norton will begin rolling out its new range of performance bikes with the first of the six new offerings set to hit the international market next year
    Norton Motorcycles announces 6 bikes in next 3 years, confirms India arrival
    17 Jul 2024
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 uses the Sherpa 450 engine.
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, roadster based on Himalayan 450, launched. Check price, features and specs
    17 Jul 2024
    Knowing how to balance the bike and working the gears is just one aspect of riding a bike, there's more to it if you want to be a good rider
    Learning to ride a bike? 5 crucial tips to truly master your motorcycle
    17 Jul 2024
    Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
    15 Jul 2024
    Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of ₹2.99 lakh and ₹3.99 lakh respectively.
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
    8 Jul 2024
    Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of ₹95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
    Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
    5 Jul 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx's success?
    11 Jun 2024
    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

    2.39 - 2.54 Lakhs
    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

    16.5 Lakhs
    BMW R 12 nine T

    BMW R 12 nine T

    20.9 Lakhs
    Bajaj Freedom

    Bajaj Freedom

    95,000 - 1.1 Lakhs
    BMW R 12

    BMW R 12

    19.9 Lakhs
    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter

    Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter

    1.25 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Norton Dominator

    Norton Dominator

    23.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Evolet Raptor

    Evolet Raptor

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
