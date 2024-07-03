Zelio Gracy Plus on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 63,510.
The on road price for Zelio Gracy Plus top variant goes up to Rs. 73,170 in Jaipur.
The lowest price model is
The lowest price model is Zelio Gracy Plus 30 Ah 60 V Lead Acid and the most priced model is Zelio Gracy Plus 38 Ah 72 V.
Visit your nearest
Zelio Gracy Plus dealers and showrooms in Jaipur for best offers.
Zelio Gracy Plus on road price breakup in Jaipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Zelio Gracy Plus is mainly compared to Yulu Wynn which starts at Rs. 55,555 in Jaipur, Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in Jaipur and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Jaipur.
Variants On-Road Price Zelio Gracy Plus 30 Ah 60 V Lead Acid ₹ 63,510 Zelio Gracy Plus 30 Ah 72 V ₹ 66,050 Zelio Gracy Plus 38 Ah 60 V ₹ 69,410 Zelio Gracy Plus 38 Ah 72 V ₹ 73,170
