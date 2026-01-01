hamburger icon
Zelio Eeva Front Left View
1/14
Zelio Eeva Front Tyre View
2/14
Zelio Eeva Handle Bar View
3/14
Zelio Eeva Handle Break View
4/14
Zelio Eeva Headlight View
5/14
Zelio Eeva Indicator View
6/14

Zelio Eeva ZX

68,572*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Eeva ZX

Eeva ZX Prices

The Eeva ZX, is priced at ₹68,572 (ex-showroom).

Eeva ZX Range

The Eeva ZX offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Eeva ZX Colours

The Eeva ZX is available in 4 colour options: Blue, Grey, White, Glossy White.

Eeva ZX Battery & Range

Eeva ZX vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Eeva ZX include the Benling India Kriti priced ₹64.15 Thousands and the Warivo Motors Nexa priced between ₹58.3 Thousands - 74.3 Thousands.

Eeva ZX Specs & Features

The Eeva ZX has Anti Theft Alarm, Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Low Battery Indicator.

Zelio Eeva ZX Price

Eeva ZX

₹ 68,572*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
65,051
Insurance
3,521
On-Road Price in Delhi
68,572
EMI@1,474/mo
Zelio Eeva ZX Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Additional Storage
Yes
Kerb Weight
80 kg

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
90-100 km

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Hydraulic
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic

Features and Safety

Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Parking Switch, Auto Repair Switch
Odometer
Digital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
1.8 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
EMI1,326 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
61,714
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
61,714
Interest Amount
17,874
Payable Amount
79,588

Zelio Eeva other Variants

Eeva Gel 60V 32Ah

₹ 53,277*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
50,000
Insurance
3,277
On-Road Price in Delhi
53,277
EMI@1,145/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Eeva Gel 72V 42Ah

₹ 57,342*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
54,000
Insurance
3,342
On-Road Price in Delhi
57,342
EMI@1,233/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Eeva Lithium Ion 60V 30Ah

₹ 67,504*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
64,000
Insurance
3,504
On-Road Price in Delhi
67,504
EMI@1,451/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Eeva Lithium Ion 74V 32Ah

₹ 72,585*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
69,000
Insurance
3,585
On-Road Price in Delhi
72,585
EMI@1,560/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

