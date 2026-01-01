The Eeva Gel 60V 32Ah, is priced at ₹53,277 (ex-showroom).
The Eeva Gel 60V 32Ah offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Eeva Gel 60V 32Ah is available in 4 colour options: Blue, Grey, White, Glossy White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Eeva Gel 60V 32Ah include the Benling India Kriti priced ₹64.15 Thousands and the Warivo Motors Nexa priced between ₹58.3 Thousands - 74.3 Thousands.
The Eeva Gel 60V 32Ah has Anti Theft Alarm, Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Low Battery Indicator.