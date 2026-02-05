hamburger icon
Zelio Eeva [2022-2025] Front Left Side View
Zelio Eeva [2022-2025] Front View
Zelio Eeva [2022-2025] Handle View
Zelio Eeva [2022-2025] Headlight View
Zelio Eeva [2022-2025] Ignition Buttion View
Zelio Eeva [2022-2025] Specifications

54,575 - 57,475*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Zelio Eeva [2022-2025]is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Zelio Eeva [2022-2025] Specs

Zelio Eeva [2022-2025] comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Eeva [2022-2025] starts at Rs. 54,575 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Zelio Eeva [2022-2025] sits in the Scooters segment in the Indian market.

Zelio Eeva [2022-2025] Specifications and Features

28 Ah 60V
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Kerb Weight
118 kg
Height
1120 mm
Length
1860 mm
Width
680 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :-90/100-10
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
60-120 km
Max Speed
25 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Fuel Type
Electric

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Additional Features
Battery Weight - 8-10 Kg, Parking Gear, Front Storage Space, Reverse Parking
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 hrs.
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Battery Capacity
28 Ah
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Low Battery Indicator
Yes

Check Offers
Check Offers
Check Offers
Check Offers
Check Offers
Check Offers
Zelio Eeva [2022-2025] Variants & Price List

Zelio Eeva [2022-2025] price starts at ₹ 54,575 and goes up to ₹ 57,475 (Ex-showroom). Zelio Eeva [2022-2025] comes in 2 variants. Zelio Eeva [2022-2025]'s top variant is 28 Ah 60V

Eeva [2022-2025] 28 Ah 48V
54,575* *Last Recorded Price
25 Kmph
60-120 Km
Eeva [2022-2025] 28 Ah 60V
57,475* *Last Recorded Price
25 Kmph
60-120 Km
*Disclaimer:The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

