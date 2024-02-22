Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
YUKIE Yuvee on road price in Ludhiana starts from Rs. 48,570.
Visit your nearest
YUKIE Yuvee on road price in Ludhiana starts from Rs. 48,570.
Visit your nearest
YUKIE Yuvee dealers and showrooms in Ludhiana for best offers.
YUKIE Yuvee on road price breakup in Ludhiana includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the YUKIE Yuvee is mainly compared to Avon E Scoot which starts at Rs. 39,259 in Ludhiana, Komaki XGT KM which starts at Rs. 42,500 in Ludhiana and Lohia Oma Star starting at Rs. 41,444 in Ludhiana.
Variants On-Road Price YUKIE Yuvee STD ₹ 48,570
*Ex-showroom price