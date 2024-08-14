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Yuvee
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YUKIE
Yuvee Red Colour
₹44,385*
*Ex-showroom price
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EMIs starting from ₹900
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Yuvee Red Colour
Red
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Ola Electric Gig
₹
39,999 - 49,999
Check Offers
Gig Colours
Ujaas Energy eSpa LA
₹
42,924
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eSpa LA Colours
Ujaas Energy eGo LA
₹
39,880
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eGo LA Colours
Tunwal Sport 63
₹
49,990
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Yuvee
vs
Sport 63
Komaki Xone
₹
35,999 - 59,000
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Xone Colours
YUKIE Shiga
₹
51,115
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Yuvee
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Shiga
YUKIE Yuvee Images
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Yuvee Images
Popular YUKIE Bikes
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YUKIE Shiga
₹
51,115*
*Ex-showroom price
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