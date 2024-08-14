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YUKIE Yuvee Red Colour

₹44,385*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹900
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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Colours
Variants

Yuvee Red Colour

Red
Red

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