YObykes Yo Edge On Road Price in Thiruvananthapuram

49,000* Onwards
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Yo Edge on Road Price in Thiruvananthapuram

YObykes Yo Edge on road price in Thiruvananthapuram starts from Rs. 49,000.

VariantsOn-Road Price
YObykes Yo Edge Edge STD₹ 49,000
...Read More

YObykes Yo Edge Variant Wise Price List

Edge STD
₹ 49,000*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
80 Km/charge
Ex-Showroom-Price
49,000
On-Road Price in Thiruvananthapuram
49,000
EMI@1,053/mo
