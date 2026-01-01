The Yo Drift DX Plus, is priced at ₹73,580 (ex-showroom).
The Yo Drift DX Plus offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Yo Drift DX Plus include the Zelo Zoop priced between ₹45.9 Thousands - 86.9 Thousands and the Amo Mobility Inspirer priced between ₹49.99 Thousands - 86.63 Thousands.
The Yo Drift DX Plus has Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Clock, Underseat storage, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.