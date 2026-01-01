hamburger icon
YObykes Yo Drift DX Plus

73,580*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Yo Drift DX Plus

Yo Drift DX Plus Prices

The Yo Drift DX Plus, is priced at ₹73,580 (ex-showroom).

Yo Drift DX Plus Range

The Yo Drift DX Plus offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Yo Drift DX Plus Battery & Range

Yo Drift DX Plus vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Yo Drift DX Plus include the Zelo Zoop priced between ₹45.9 Thousands - 86.9 Thousands and the Amo Mobility Inspirer priced between ₹49.99 Thousands - 86.63 Thousands.

Yo Drift DX Plus Specs & Features

The Yo Drift DX Plus has Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Clock, Underseat storage, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.

YObykes Yo Drift DX Plus Price

Yo Drift DX Plus

₹ 73,580*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
70,000
Insurance
3,580
On-Road Price in Delhi
73,580
EMI@1,582/mo
YObykes Yo Drift DX Plus Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
170 mm
Length
1815 mm
Wheelbase
1340 mm
Kerb Weight
95 kg
Height
1120 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Width
725 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
180 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
85 km
Max Speed
25 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Swing Arm with Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Telescopic fork

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
10 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
1.8 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
YObykes Yo Drift DX Plus EMI
EMI1,423 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
66,222
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
66,222
Interest Amount
19,180
Payable Amount
85,402

YObykes Yo Drift DX other Variants

Yo Drift DX Drift STD

₹ 68,520*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
65,000
Insurance
3,520
On-Road Price in Delhi
68,520
EMI@1,473/mo
YObykes Yo Drift DX Alternatives

Zelo Zoop

Zelo Zoop

45,900 - 86,900Ex-Showroom
Amo Mobility Inspirer

Amo Mobility Inspirer

49,989 - 86,626Ex-Showroom
NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus

NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus

55,200 - 77,625Ex-Showroom
Avon E Scoot

Avon E Scoot

66,006Ex-Showroom
GT Force RYD Plus

GT Force RYD Plus

68,999Ex-Showroom
EeVe Eeve Atreo

EeVe Eeve Atreo

68,999Ex-Showroom
