HT Auto

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure Matte-Magnite Maroon

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure Right Side View
1/19
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure Front Right View
2/19
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure Left Side View
3/19
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure Left View
4/19
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure Front Left View
5/19
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure Front View
6/19
2.42 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure Key Specs
Engine334 cc
Power29.6 PS
Max Speed140 kmph
View all Adventure specs and features

Adventure Matte-Magnite Maroon Latest Updates

Adventure falls under Adventure Tourer category and has 4 variants. The price of Adventure Matte-Magnite Maroon in Delhi is Rs. 2.42 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Matte-Magnite Maroon is 15.5

  • Fuel Capacity: 15.5 L
  • Max Power: 29.6 PS
  • Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled
    • ...Read More

    Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure Matte-Magnite Maroon Price

    Matte-Magnite Maroon
    ₹2.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    334 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,12,900
    RTO
    17,032
    Insurance
    12,270
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,42,202
    EMI@5,206/mo
    Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure Matte-Magnite Maroon Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    15.5 L
    Ground Clearance
    220 mm
    Wheelbase
    1465 mm
    Kerb Weight
    187 kg
    Saddle Height
    815 mm
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Wheel Size
    Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-130/80-17
    Front Brake
    DISC WITH FLOATING CALLIPER AND ABS
    Wheels Type
    Spoke
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Rear Brake
    DISC WITH FLOATING CALLIPER AND ABS
    Max Speed
    140 kmph
    Max Power
    29.6 PS
    Stroke
    65 mm
    Max Torque
    29.84 Nm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    334 cc
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled
    Clutch
    Wet Multiplate
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Kick and Self Start
    Gear Box
    6-SPEED
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Bore
    81 mm
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic
    Rear Suspension
    Monoshock Absorber With Linkage, 7-Step Adjustable Pre Load
    Riding Modes
    Road, Rain and Off-Road
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Yes
    Odometer
    Digital
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Mobile Application
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure Matte-Magnite Maroon EMI
    EMI4,685 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,17,981
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,17,981
    Interest Amount
    63,135
    Payable Amount
    2,81,116

    Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure other Variants

    Matte-Tornado Black
    ₹2.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    334 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,09,900
    RTO
    16,792
    Insurance
    12,220
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,38,912
    EMI@5,135/mo
    Gloss-Wolf Grey
    ₹2.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    334 cc
    View more Variants

