Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler Front Left View
1/8
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler Front Right View
2/8
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler Front View
3/8
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler Left View
4/8
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler Rear Left View
5/8
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler Rear Right View
6/8

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler Single Tone-Fire Orange

2.23 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler Key Specs
Engine334 cc
Scrambler Single Tone-Fire Orange

Scrambler Single Tone-Fire Orange Prices

The Scrambler Single Tone-Fire Orange, is listed at ₹2.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Scrambler Single Tone-Fire Orange Mileage

All variants of the Scrambler offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Scrambler Single Tone-Fire Orange Colours

The Scrambler Single Tone-Fire Orange is available in 6 colour options: Yelling Yellow, Rebel Red, Outlaw Olive, Midnight Blue, Mean Green, Bold Black.

Scrambler Single Tone-Fire Orange Engine and Transmission

The Scrambler Single Tone-Fire Orange is powered by a 334 cc engine.

Scrambler Single Tone-Fire Orange vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Scrambler's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Royal Enfield Scram 440 priced between ₹2.23 Lakhs - 2.31 Lakhs.

Scrambler Single Tone-Fire Orange Specs & Features

The Scrambler Single Tone-Fire Orange has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler Single Tone-Fire Orange Price

Scrambler Single Tone-Fire Orange

₹2.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,95,345
RTO
15,627
Insurance
11,975
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,22,947
EMI@4,792/mo
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler Single Tone-Fire Orange Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12.5 L
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Wheelbase
1403 mm
Kerb Weight
192 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19, Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tube

Mileage and Performance

Range
337.5 km
Max Speed
140 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
29.77 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
65 mm
Max Torque
28.21 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
334 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
81 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Mono shock absorbers gas filled with adjustable pre-load
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork & Coil spring

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Off-Road
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler Single Tone-Fire Orange EMI
EMI4,313 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,00,652
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,00,652
Interest Amount
58,116
Payable Amount
2,58,768

