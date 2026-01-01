|Engine
|334 cc
The Scrambler Single Tone-Fire Orange, is listed at ₹2.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Scrambler offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Scrambler Single Tone-Fire Orange is available in 6 colour options: Yelling Yellow, Rebel Red, Outlaw Olive, Midnight Blue, Mean Green, Bold Black.
The Scrambler Single Tone-Fire Orange is powered by a 334 cc engine.
In the Scrambler's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Royal Enfield Scram 440 priced between ₹2.23 Lakhs - 2.31 Lakhs.
The Scrambler Single Tone-Fire Orange has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.