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Scrambler 350PriceMileageSpecifications
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Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 Legacy Black

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.22 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 Key Specs
Engine334 cc
View all Scrambler 350 specs and features

Scrambler 350 Legacy Black

Scrambler 350 Legacy Black Prices

The Scrambler 350 Legacy Black, is listed at ₹2.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Scrambler 350 Legacy Black Mileage

All variants of the Scrambler 350 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Scrambler 350 Legacy Black Colours

The Scrambler 350 Legacy Black is available in 4 colour options: Legacy Black, Og Yellow, Rally Blue, Rogue Red.

Scrambler 350 Legacy Black Engine and Transmission

The Scrambler 350 Legacy Black is powered by a 334 cc engine.

Scrambler 350 Legacy Black vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Scrambler 350's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] priced between ₹1.95 Lakhs - 1.99 Lakhs or the Royal Enfield Scram 440 priced between ₹2.23 Lakhs - 2.31 Lakhs.

Scrambler 350 Legacy Black Specs & Features

The Scrambler 350 Legacy Black has Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Projector Headlights and Passenger Footrest.

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 Legacy Black Price

Scrambler 350 Legacy Black

₹2.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,99,950
RTO
15,996
Insurance
5,698
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,21,644
EMI@4,764/mo
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Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 Legacy Black Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12.5 L
Wheelbase
1403 mm
Kerb Weight
174 kg

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,,Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
30 PS @ 8100 rpm
Clutch
Assist and Slipper
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Starting
Self Start Only
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Gear Box
6 Speed
Displacement
334 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Type
BS6.2

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Telescopic

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Projector Headlights
Yes

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 Legacy Black EMI
EMI4,288 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,99,479
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,99,479
Interest Amount
57,776
Payable Amount
2,57,255

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 other Variants

Scrambler 350 OG Yellow

₹2.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,05,950
RTO
16,476
Insurance
5,869
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,28,295
EMI@4,907/mo
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Scrambler 350 Rogue Red

₹2.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,05,950
RTO
16,476
Insurance
5,869
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,28,295
EMI@4,907/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Scrambler 350 Rally Blue

₹2.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,08,950
RTO
16,716
Insurance
5,955
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,31,621
EMI@4,978/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350 Alternatives

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]

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Scrambler 350vsScrambler [2022-2025]
Royal Enfield Scram 440

Royal Enfield Scram 440

2.23 - 2.31 Lakhs
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Scrambler 350vsScram 440

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