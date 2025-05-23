Launched in Jan 2022
Category Average: 398.15 cc
Roadster: 334.0 cc
Category Average: 30.76 kmpl
Roadster: 28.53 kmpl
Category Average: 30.27 ps
Roadster: 29.0 ps
Category Average: 152.0 kmph
Roadster: 140.0 kmph
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster is priced between Rs. 2.06 - 2.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster is available in 6 variants - Smoke Grey-Inferno Red-Glacial White, Steel Blue, Hunter Green, Gallant Grey, Dual Tone, Sin Silver.
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster comes in twelve colour options: Steel Blue, Smoke Gray, Inferno Red, Hunter Green, Glacial White, Gallant Grey, Dual Tone Rush Hour Red Dt, Dual Tone Lunar White Dt, Dual Tone Forest Green Dt, Dual Tone Crimson, Dark Shadow Grey, Chrome Sin Silver.
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster comes in petrol engine options, comes with 334 cc engine, and features a Roadster Bikes body type.
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster rivals are Honda CB350RS, Triumph Speed T4, Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, Ola Electric Roadster Pro.
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster comes with a mileage of 28.53 kmpl (Company claimed).
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster is available in the 12 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|29 PS
|Body Type
|Roadster Bikes
|Max Torque
|29.40 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|28.53 kmpl
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|334 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|140 kmph
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster
₹2.06 Lakhs*
₹2.15 Lakhs*
₹1.99 Lakhs*
₹2.39 Lakhs*
₹2 Lakhs*
Power
29 PS
Power
21.07 PS
Power
31 PS
Power
40.02 PS
Power
-
Torque
29.40 Nm
Torque
30 Nm
Torque
36 Nm
Torque
40 Nm
Torque
-
Engine
334 cc
Engine
348.36 cc
Engine
398.15 cc
Engine
452 cc
Engine
-
Kerb Weight
194 kg
Kerb Weight
179 kg
Kerb Weight
180 kg
Kerb Weight
185 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Roadster Bikes
Body Type
Roadster Bikes
Body Type
Roadster Bikes
Body Type
Roadster Bikes
Body Type
Roadster Bikes
