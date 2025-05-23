RoadsterPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster
YEZDI MOTORCYCLES Roadster

Launched in Jan 2022

₹2.06 - 2.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Roadster Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 398.15 cc

Roadster: 334.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 30.76 kmpl

Roadster: 28.53 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 30.27 ps

Roadster: 29.0 ps

Speed

Category Average: 152.0 kmph

Roadster: 140.0 kmph

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Latest Update

Latest News:

Ola Roadster X deliveries begin today
Ola Roadster X deliveries to start from May 23

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price:

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster is priced between Rs. 2.06 - 2.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster?

The Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster is available in 6 variants - Smoke Grey-Inferno Red-Glacial White, Steel Blue, Hunter Green, Gallant Grey, Dual Tone, Sin Silver.

What are the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster colour options?

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster comes in twelve colour options: Steel Blue, Smoke Gray, Inferno Red, Hunter Green, Glacial White, Gallant Grey, Dual Tone Rush Hour Red Dt, Dual Tone Lunar White Dt, Dual Tone Forest Green Dt, Dual Tone Crimson, Dark Shadow Grey, Chrome Sin Silver.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster?

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster comes in petrol engine options, comes with 334 cc engine, and features a Roadster Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster?

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster rivals are Honda CB350RS, Triumph Speed T4, Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, Ola Electric Roadster Pro.

What is the mileage of Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster?

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster comes with a mileage of 28.53 kmpl (Company claimed).

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Variants
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster price starts at ₹ 2.06 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.13 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
6 Variants Available
Roadster Smoke Grey-Inferno Red-Glacial White₹2.06 Lakhs*
334 cc
140 kmph
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
Seat Type: Single
Low Battery Indicator
ABS: Single Channel
Roadster Steel Blue₹2.09 Lakhs*
334 cc
140 kmph
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
Seat Type: Single
Low Battery Indicator
ABS: Single Channel
Roadster Hunter Green₹2.09 Lakhs*
334 cc
140 kmph
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
Seat Type: Single
Low Battery Indicator
ABS: Single Channel
Roadster Gallant Grey₹2.1 Lakhs*
334 cc
140 kmph
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
Seat Type: Single
Low Battery Indicator
ABS: Single Channel
Roadster Dual Tone₹2.1 Lakhs*
334 cc
140 kmph
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
Seat Type: Single
Low Battery Indicator
ABS: Single Channel
Roadster Sin Silver₹2.13 Lakhs*
334 cc
140 kmph
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
Seat Type: Single
Low Battery Indicator
ABS: Single Channel
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Images

6 images
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Colours

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster is available in the 12 Colours in India.

Steel blue
Smoke gray
Inferno red
Hunter green
Glacial white
Gallant grey
Dual tone rush hour red dt
Dual tone lunar white dt
Dual tone forest green dt
Dual tone crimson
Dark shadow grey
Chrome sin silver

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Specifications and Features

Max Power29 PS
Body TypeRoadster Bikes
Max Torque29.40 Nm
Charging PointYes
TransmissionManual
Mileage28.53 kmpl
HeadlightLED
Engine334 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed140 kmph
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster comparison with similar bikes

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster
Honda CB350RS
Triumph Speed T4
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450
Ola Electric Roadster Pro
₹2.06 Lakhs*
₹2.15 Lakhs*
₹1.99 Lakhs*
₹2.39 Lakhs*
₹2 Lakhs*
Power
29 PS
Power
21.07 PS
Power
31 PS
Power
40.02 PS
Power
-
Torque
29.40 Nm
Torque
30 Nm
Torque
36 Nm
Torque
40 Nm
Torque
-
Engine
334 cc
Engine
348.36 cc
Engine
398.15 cc
Engine
452 cc
Engine
-
Kerb Weight
194 kg
Kerb Weight
179 kg
Kerb Weight
180 kg
Kerb Weight
185 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Roadster Bikes
Body Type
Roadster Bikes
Body Type
Roadster Bikes
Body Type
Roadster Bikes
Body Type
Roadster Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Yezdi Motorcycles Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
NASTROJ INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED
C-10/33, Old No. C-105 Main 100 Futa Road Kabir Nagar,Shahdara East, Delhi 110094
+91 - 9205539413
ASCO MOTORS
Plot 80, Patparganj Industrial Area, Delhi 110092
+91 - 9582184488
Asco Motors
80, Fie, Patparganj Industrial Area, Delhi 110092
+91 - 9582184488
Nastroj India
Property No 383/10B East Azad Nagar, Delhi 110051
+91 - 7291840530
Ashvar Motors
House No.9, Blk-A, Gujranwala Town North West, Delhi 110009
+91 - 8287940914
Khandelwal Motorcraft
65,Ground Floor, Rani Jhansi Road, Delhi 110055
+91 - 8506096852
Popular Yezdi Motorcycles Bikes

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster EMI

Smoke Grey-Inferno Red-Glacial White
29 PS @ 7300 rpm | 140 kmph | 350 km
₹ 2.06 Lakhs*
Smoke Grey-Inferno Red-Glacial White
29 PS @ 7300 rpm | 140 kmph | 350 km
₹2.06 Lakhs*
Steel Blue
29.7 PS @ 7300 rpm | 140 kmph | 350 km
₹2.09 Lakhs*
Hunter Green
29 PS @ 7300 rpm | 140 kmph | 350 km
₹2.09 Lakhs*
Gallant Grey
29 PS @ 7300 rpm | 140 kmph | 350 km
₹2.1 Lakhs*
Dual Tone
29 PS @ 7300 rpm | 140 kmph | 350 km
₹2.1 Lakhs*
Sin Silver
29 PS @ 7300 rpm | 140 kmph | 350 km
₹2.13 Lakhs*
EMI ₹3659.47/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
