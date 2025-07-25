Roadster 2025ImagesAlternativesDealersNews
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster 2025
UPCOMING

YEZDI MOTORCYCLES Roadster 2025

₹2.2 Lakhs* Onwards Expected price
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster 2025 Price:

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster 2025 is priced at Rs. 2.2 Lakhs Onwards (ex-showroom Delhi).

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster 2025?

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster 2025 comes in petrol engine options, and features a Roadster Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster 2025?

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster 2025 rivals are Honda CB350RS, Keeway RR 300, KTM 160 Duke, Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster, Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, Triumph Speed T4.

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster 2025 Specifications and Features

Body TypeRoadster Bikes
TransmissionManual
Fuel TypePetrol

Yezdi Motorcycles Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
NASTROJ INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED
C-10/33, Old No. C-105 Main 100 Futa Road Kabir Nagar,Shahdara East, Delhi 110094
+91 - 9205539413
ASCO MOTORS
Plot 80, Patparganj Industrial Area, Delhi 110092
+91 - 9582184488
Asco Motors
80, Fie, Patparganj Industrial Area, Delhi 110092
+91 - 9582184488
Ashvar Motors
House No.9, Blk-A, Gujranwala Town North West, Delhi 110009
+91 - 8287940914
Khandelwal Motorcraft
65,Ground Floor, Rani Jhansi Road, Delhi 110055
+91 - 8506096852
Khandelwal Motorcraft
4A/3 Tilak Nagar Ground Floor New, Delhi 110018
+91 - 8506096851
See All Yezdi Motorcycles Dealers in Delhi

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster 2025 FAQs

What is the expected price of Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster 2025?

The Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster 2025 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 2.2 Lakhs.

What is the expected launch date of Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster 2025?

The Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster 2025 is expected to launch on 12th Aug 2025.

What are the key specifications and features of Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster 2025?

It has a manual transmission.

Which are the competitors of Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster 2025?

The Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster 2025 faces competition from the likes of Honda CB350RS and Keeway RR 300 , providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

