YZF-R9User ReviewsImagesAlternativesDealersNews
Yamaha YZF-R9 Front Left View
UPCOMING
View all Images

YAMAHA YZF-R9

₹13 - 14 Lakhs*Expected price
5.0
1
Review & Win ₹2000
Compare
Photos
Specs
News
Opinions
EMI @ ₹26359/month
Get EMI Offers
Alert Me When Launched

Yamaha YZF-R9 Price:

Yamaha YZF-R9 is priced at Rs. 13 - 14 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Yamaha YZF-R9?

Yamaha YZF-R9 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 890 cc engine, and features a Sports Naked Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Yamaha YZF-R9?

Yamaha YZF-R9 rivals are Kawasaki Versys 1100, Triumph Bonneville T120, Moto Guzzi V9, Ducati Monster, Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX, Suzuki Katana.

... Read More Read More Icon

YZF-R9 Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 937.0 cc

YZF-R9: 890.0 cc

Power

Category Average: 122.56 ps

YZF-R9: 119.0 ps

Yamaha YZF-R9 Latest Updates

Read More Read More Icon

Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with YZF-R9.
VS
Yamaha YZF-R9
Kawasaki Versys 1100
Select a feature you want to compare:
Disc View
Suspension View
Headlight View
Model Name View
Fuel Tank View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
View more
Tap here to expand

Yamaha YZF-R9 Alternatives

Kawasaki Versys 1100

12.9 Lakhs
Check Offers
View similar Bikes

Triumph Bonneville T120

11.09 - 11.69 Lakhs
Check Offers
View similar Bikes
UPCOMING

Moto Guzzi V9

14 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes

Ducati Monster

12.95 - 15.95 Lakhs
Check Offers
View similar Bikes

Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX

13.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
View similar Bikes

Suzuki Katana

13.61 Lakhs
Check Offers
View similar Bikes

Yamaha YZF-R9 Images

19 images
View All YZF-R9 Images

Yamaha YZF-R9 Specifications and Features

Max Power119 PS
Body TypeSports Naked Bikes
Max Torque93 Nm
TransmissionManual
Engine890 cc
Fuel TypePetrol

Yamaha Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Ambuj Automobile
No. 64, South Ganesh Nagar, Nirman Vihar, Delhi, Delhi 110092
+91 - 9811010760
Excellent Motors
H.No. D 6/28 &Amp; 29, Ground Floor ,Sec, Rohitor 6Ni, Delhi 110085
+91 - 9818922508
Oswal-auto's
A-20, Gt Karnal Road, Opposite Hans Cinema, Delhi 110033
+91 - 9212007777
Pacee Automotives
S-5 Okhla Industrial Area Phase -2 Near Madhur Bajaj Showroom, Delhi 110020
+91 - 9899456557
Prime Automation
C-42, Main Road, East Krishna Nagar, East Delhi, Delhi 110051
+91 - 9810035970
S P G Vehicles
D-216, Krishna Park, Khanpur, South Delhi, Delhi 110062
+91 - 9990866001
See All Yamaha Dealers in Delhi

Popular Yamaha Bikes

View all Yamaha Bikes
View all Upcoming Yamaha Bikes

Yamaha YZF-R9 User Opinions & Ratings

5
1 Ratings & Opinions
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
0
5 rating
1
Write an Opinion
For Perfect Highway
Excellent looks — like a dream bike! Stylish and eye-catching, it’s perfect for highway rides. The aggressive design combined with a premium appearance gives it a ghost-like highway presence. A perfect-looking bike packed with features that feel like a dream come true.By: SHAIKH PARVEJ (Jul 22, 2025)
Read Full Opinion
Read all Reviews

Explore Other Options

Sports Naked Bikes
Sports Naked Bikes Above 5 Lakhs
Upcoming Sports Naked Bikes

Yamaha YZF-R9 FAQs

What is the expected price of Yamaha YZF-R9?

The Yamaha YZF-R9 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 13-14 Lakhs.

What is the expected launch date of Yamaha YZF-R9?

The Yamaha YZF-R9 is expected to launch on 10th Nov 2025, introducing a new addition to the 890 cc segment.

What are the key specifications and features of Yamaha YZF-R9?

The Yamaha YZF-R9 features a 890 cc engine delivering a powerful 119 PS. It has a manual transmission.

Which are the competitors of Yamaha YZF-R9?

The Yamaha YZF-R9 faces competition from the likes of Kawasaki Versys 1100 and Triumph Bonneville T120 in the 890 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

Latest Bikes in India 2025

Kinetic Green DX

₹1.11 - 1.17 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Hero HF Deluxe Pro

₹73,550
Check Latest Offers

VLF Tennis 1500

₹1.29 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Zelio Gracy Plus

₹54,000 - 83,073
Check Latest Offers

Keeway RR 300

₹1.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2025

TVS iQube

₹94,434 - 1.59 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Yamaha MT-15 V2

₹1.7 - 1.74 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

₹1.5 - 1.82 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

₹81,001 - 86,051
Check Latest Offers

KTM 390 Duke

₹2.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

Triumph Thruxton 400

₹2.6 - 2.9 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Hero eMaestro

₹1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster 2025

₹2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Yamaha RX 100

₹1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Honda Activa 7G

₹79,000 Exp. Price
Check details
Cars & BikesNew BikesYamaha BikesYamaha YZF-R9