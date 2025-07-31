YZF-R9 Launch Date

The Yamaha YZF-R9 is expected to launch on 10th Nov 2025.

YZF-R9 Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹13 - 14 Lakhs*.

Specs and Features

The Yamaha YZF-R9 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

Engine: 890 cc

Transmission: Manual

FuelType: Petrol

YZF-R9 Rivals

Kawasaki Versys 1100, Triumph Bonneville T120, Moto Guzzi V9, Ducati Monster and Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX are sought to be the major rivals to Yamaha YZF-R9.