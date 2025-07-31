Yamaha YZF-R9 is priced at Rs. 13 - 14 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
Yamaha YZF-R9 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 890 cc engine, and features a Sports Naked Bikes body type.
Yamaha YZF-R9 rivals are Kawasaki Versys 1100, Triumph Bonneville T120, Moto Guzzi V9, Ducati Monster, Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX, Suzuki Katana.
The Yamaha YZF-R9 is expected to launch on 10th Nov 2025.
It is expected to launch with a price of ₹13 - 14 Lakhs*.
The Yamaha YZF-R9 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:
Kawasaki Versys 1100, Triumph Bonneville T120, Moto Guzzi V9, Ducati Monster and Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX are sought to be the major rivals to Yamaha YZF-R9.
|Max Power
|119 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Naked Bikes
|Max Torque
|93 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Engine
|890 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Popular Yamaha Bikes
The Yamaha YZF-R9 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 13-14 Lakhs.
The Yamaha YZF-R9 is expected to launch on 10th Nov 2025, introducing a new addition to the 890 cc segment.
The Yamaha YZF-R9 features a 890 cc engine delivering a powerful 119 PS. It has a manual transmission.
The Yamaha YZF-R9 faces competition from the likes of Kawasaki Versys 1100 and Triumph Bonneville T120 in the 890 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.
