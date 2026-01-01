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Yamaha YZF-R2
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Yamaha YZF-R2 Quick Shifter

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.71 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Yamaha YZF-R2 Key Specs
Engine204 cc
View all YZF-R2 specs and features

YZF-R2 Quick Shifter

YZF-R2 Quick Shifter Prices

The YZF-R2 Quick Shifter, is listed at ₹2.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

YZF-R2 Quick Shifter Mileage

All variants of the YZF-R2 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

YZF-R2 Quick Shifter Colours

The YZF-R2 Quick Shifter is available in 4 colour options: Dark Bluish Gray, Metallic Black, Racing Blue, Matte White Pearl.

YZF-R2 Quick Shifter Engine and Transmission

The YZF-R2 Quick Shifter is powered by a 204 cc engine.

YZF-R2 Quick Shifter vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the YZF-R2's price range, buyers can choose to consider the KTM RC 200 priced between ₹2.15 Lakhs - 2.15 Lakhs or the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel priced ₹2.17 Lakhs.

YZF-R2 Quick Shifter Specs & Features

The YZF-R2 Quick Shifter has Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Average Fuel Economy Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Immobilizer, Exhaust Heat Shield, Service Due Indicator, Bluetooth Connectivity and Pillion Seat.

Yamaha YZF-R2 Quick Shifter Price

YZF-R2 Quick Shifter

₹2.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,39,500
RTO
19,160
Insurance
12,717
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,71,377
EMI@5,833/mo
Add to Compare
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Yamaha YZF-R2 Quick Shifter Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Length
1980 mm
Wheelbase
1340 mm
Kerb Weight
149 kg
Height
1140 mm
Saddle Height
810 mm
Width
700 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-17 Inch,Rear :-17 Inch
ABS
Dual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
26.5 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
59.6 mm
Max Torque
19.1 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
204 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC, 4-valve
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, multiple-disc
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
66 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic Upside Down Fork (USD Fork)
Rear Suspension
Linked-Type Monocross

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V / 5AH
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lead Acid

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Track,Street,Rain
Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Average Fuel Economy Indicator
Yes
Malfunction Indicator
Yes
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Immobilizer
Yes
Exhaust Heat Shield
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Pillion Seat
Yes
Idle Stop/Start
Yes
Kill Switch
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Hazard Light Switch
Yes
Seat Type
Split
Multi-function Lock
Yes
Physical Key
Yes
Gear Position Indicator
Yes
Yamaha YZF-R2 Quick Shifter EMI
EMI5,250 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,44,239
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,44,239
Interest Amount
70,740
Payable Amount
3,14,979

Yamaha YZF-R2 other Variants

YZF-R2 STD

₹2.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,30,500
RTO
18,440
Insurance
12,566
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,61,506
EMI@5,621/mo
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Close

YZF-R2 M

₹2.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,53,000
RTO
20,240
Insurance
12,944
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,86,184
EMI@6,151/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Yamaha YZF-R2 Alternatives

KTM RC 200

KTM RC 200

2.15 Lakhs Onwards
YZF-R2vsRC 200
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel

2.17 Lakhs
YZF-R2vsGixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel
KTM 250 Duke

KTM 250 Duke

2.17 Lakhs
YZF-R2vs250 Duke
TVS Apache RTR 310

TVS Apache RTR 310

2.21 - 2.87 Lakhs
YZF-R2vsApache RTR 310
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

1.94 Lakhs
YZF-R2vsPulsar NS400Z

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