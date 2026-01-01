|Engine
|204 cc
The YZF-R2 Quick Shifter, is listed at ₹2.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the YZF-R2 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The YZF-R2 Quick Shifter is available in 4 colour options: Dark Bluish Gray, Metallic Black, Racing Blue, Matte White Pearl.
The YZF-R2 Quick Shifter is powered by a 204 cc engine.
In the YZF-R2's price range, buyers can choose to consider the KTM RC 200 priced between ₹2.15 Lakhs - 2.15 Lakhs or the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel priced ₹2.17 Lakhs.
The YZF-R2 Quick Shifter has Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Average Fuel Economy Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Immobilizer, Exhaust Heat Shield, Service Due Indicator, Bluetooth Connectivity and Pillion Seat.