Yamaha XSR155 Yamaha XSR155



Yamaha XSR155 Expected Launch Date: Yamaha XSR155 was launched early in Thailand and is expected to be launched in India by December 2022. Yamaha XSR155 is a period-style bike with a four-valve engine with a capacity of about 155 cc with 6 speed manual motor with a maximum power of about 19bhp.



Yamaha XSR155 Price: Yamaha XSR155 expected price range outset from Rs. 1,36,000 and Rs.1,40,000 comes in 4 wonderful hues, entitled Premium Grey, White/Red Sports Heritage, Black Elegance, and Green Wanderlust.



Yamaha XSR155 Mileage: Yamaha XSR155 bestow mileage differs in city and highway. Urban mileage is about 48.58km/litre. Freeway mileage range from 52.02 km/ litre



Yamaha XSR155 Features: Yamaha XSR155 bike modeled with the liquid-cooled single-cylinder motor. The contour of the tank is much the same as that of the droplet and the back end part ended up with a hook top seat with a height of about 810mm which gives Yamaha XSR155 a classy retro style look. The head and tail lamp are both wrapped with LED illumination. The bike uses a Delta box frame and it shows up with an assist and slipper clutch. Braking structure is carved with disc brakes at both ends, whereas upfront telescopic forks and single-channel ABS aid the braking. The bike perks up with tubeless tyres with alloy wheel type. The bike turbine contributes 10,000 rpm and the torque ideals are about 14.7Nm. Ground covering is round to 170mm, and the gizmo cluster is powered by an LCD gleam.



Yamaha XSR155 Performance: On one side of all the above-mentioned features, the face value of the bike made a big blunder for bike lovers, which made them switch their thoughts over the competitors of the Yamaha XSR155



Yamaha XSR155 Design: Yamaha XSR155 bike weighs about 134kg; with a curvy body countenance which gives Yamaha XSR155 a classy top-notch glimpse!



Yamaha XSR155 Rivals: Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220, Suzuki Intruder 150 & Yamaha FZ X, Hero Electric AE-47, Suzuki Gixxer FX, Bajaj Avenger Street 160, Yamaha FZS-FI V3, Hero X Pulse 200T, TVS Apache RTR 160 are the rivals of Yamaha XSR155. ...Read MoreRead Less