Yamaha XSR155 Front Right View
UPCOMING
View all Images

YAMAHA XSR155

Exp. Launch on 26 Mar 2025

4.5
12 Opinions
₹1.4 Lakhs* OnwardsExpected price
XSR155 Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 177.4 cc

XSR155: 155.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 45.38 kmpl

XSR155: 48.58 kmpl

Speed

Category Average: 122.0 kmph

XSR155: 135.0 kmph

XSR155 Specs and Features

About Yamaha XSR155

Yamaha XSR155
Yamaha XSR155 Images

2 images
XSR155 Images

Yamaha XSR155 Specifications and Features

Body TypeSports Naked Bikes
Mileage48.58 kmpl
Engine155.0 cc
Max Speed135 Kmph

Yamaha Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Excellent Motors
H.No. D 6/28 &Amp; 29, Ground Floor ,Sec, Rohitor 6Ni, Delhi 110085
+91 - 9818922508
Pacee Automotives
S-5 Okhla Industrial Area Phase -2 Near Madhur Bajaj Showroom, Delhi 110020
+91 - 9899456557
SAWHNEY AUTOMOBILE
K-24, Ground Floor, Rajapuri, Khata No.107/10, Main Road Palam,Dwarka, Delhi 110059
+91 - 9953297923
Shiva Motors
E-11, 100 Feet Road, West Jyoti Nagar, Shahdara, Delhi 110094
+91 - 9990032261
Sawhney yamaha Raja garden
Wz-5, Plot No. 17, Raja Garden, Delhi 110015
+91 - 9810106285
Prime Automation
C-42, Main Road, East Krishna Nagar, East Delhi, Delhi 110051
+91 - 9810035970
Popular Yamaha Bikes

Yamaha XSR155 User Opinions & Ratings

4.5
12 Ratings & Opinions
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
6
5 rating
6
I Liked Bike
I liked the design and features of this bike, and I also appreciate its mileage. The price is high but manageable. I was really excited for its launch, and I am planning to buy this bike.By: Arun Kumar Ojha (Feb 21, 2025)
Perfect Bike
Looking great The Yamaha XSR 155 is a neo-retro roadster motorcycle with a 155 cc engine, a 6-speed gearbox, and a single-pod instrument cluster: it is nice.By: Hazzie (Nov 25, 2024)
Good engine
Vehicle is very good go for Yamaha xrs 155cc I'm used FZ S I like this Yamaha bike engine to good Next levelBy: Jayanth (Nov 24, 2024)
The Superstar
A good looking and stylish retro segment bike, it is also great for the family and perfect for daily use.By: Suprabhat Paik (Nov 5, 2024)
Upcoming Segment Bike Killer
With its impressive looks, excellent mileage, and the trust of a reliable brand, this model should be launched soon. Priced reasonably, it would be a perfect choice for many. Thank youBy: Tus (Nov 4, 2024)
Road king Yamaha
This bike is awesome and best road grip any type of road yamaha mileage this bike is good other bike compare this bike good.By: Ali modassir (Oct 30, 2024)
I like to call it best budget Yamaha bike.
Very good i love this bike and it's features and many more things that I like it's cool and amazing bike.By: Uday Das (Oct 22, 2024)
Good neo retro bike
If we look its design is good neo retro but the price and power is not that too good, there are many options on others price segment you can go for By: Girisagar (Oct 7, 2024)
Great highway cruiser.
Great retro classic modern look and design. Engine performance is great. Metal parts should be increased in place of plastic parts ,so that bike will also become a little more heavier which helps in high speed ridings. Thanks,overall now also good. By: Chakradhar Bandra (Sept 30, 2024)
Dream bike of Youngsters
This bike comes with 155cc Engine with 40 nm Torque, bike feels good and comfort during riding and riding position of this bike, it's awesome, this bike comes with 17 inch tyre, and one cons of this bike is.. there's no ABS. That's the mandatory in these bikes. Otherwise bike is a Super Machine. R15 and this XSR155 power is the same in both bikes. By: Mr Raja (Aug 21, 2024)
