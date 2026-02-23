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XSR 155PriceMileageSpecifications
Yamaha XSR 155 Front Left View
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Yamaha XSR 155 Vivid Red

4 out of 5
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1.76 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Yamaha XSR 155 Key Specs
Engine155 cc
View all XSR 155 specs and features

XSR 155 Vivid Red

XSR 155 Vivid Red Prices

The XSR 155 Vivid Red, is listed at ₹1.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

XSR 155 Vivid Red Mileage

All variants of the XSR 155 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

XSR 155 Vivid Red Colours

The XSR 155 Vivid Red is available in 5 colour options: Greyish Green Metallic, Metallic Blue, Metallic Grey, Vivid Red, Metallic Black.

XSR 155 Vivid Red Engine and Transmission

The XSR 155 Vivid Red is powered by a 155 cc engine.

XSR 155 Vivid Red vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the XSR 155's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor priced ₹1.55 Lakhs or the Revolt Motors RV400 priced between ₹1.4 Lakhs - 1.4 Lakhs.

XSR 155 Vivid Red Specs & Features

The XSR 155 Vivid Red has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Display.

Yamaha XSR 155 Vivid Red Price

XSR 155 Vivid Red

₹1.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,52,990
RTO
12,239
Insurance
11,263
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,76,492
EMI@3,794/mo
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Yamaha XSR 155 Vivid Red Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
10 L
Length
2005 mm
Ground Clearance
120 mm
Wheelbase
1325 mm
Height
1080 mm
Kerb Weight
137 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm
Width
805 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
58.7 mm
Max Torque
14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC. 4 Valve
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multiple Disc
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
58 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Telescopic Upside Down Front Fork
Rear Suspension
Swingarm (link suspension)

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Variable Valve Actuation
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Yamaha XSR 155 Vivid Red EMI
EMI3,414 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,58,842
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,58,842
Interest Amount
46,006
Payable Amount
2,04,848

Yamaha XSR 155 other Variants

XSR 155 STD

₹1.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,49,990
RTO
11,999
Insurance
11,212
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,73,201
EMI@3,723/mo
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Close

XSR 155 Metallic Blue

₹1.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,49,990
RTO
11,999
Insurance
11,212
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,73,201
EMI@3,723/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XSR 155 Metallic Grey

₹1.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,56,990
RTO
12,559
Insurance
11,330
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,80,879
EMI@3,888/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XSR 155 Metallic Black

₹1.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,58,990
RTO
12,719
Insurance
11,364
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,83,073
EMI@3,935/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XSR 155 Greyish Green Metallic

₹1.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,58,990
RTO
12,719
Insurance
11,364
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,83,073
EMI@3,935/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Yamaha XSR 155 Alternatives

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

1.55 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
XSR 155vsFerrato Disruptor
Revolt Motors RV400

Revolt Motors RV400

1.4 Lakhs Onwards
Check OffersCheck Offers
XSR 155vsRV400
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0

1.55 - 1.74 Lakhs
+1
Check OffersCheck Offers
XSR 155vsMT 15 Version 2.0
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
XSR 155vsApache RTR 160 4V
KTM 160 Duke

KTM 160 Duke

1.74 - 1.82 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
XSR 155vs160 Duke
Keeway K300 SF

Keeway K300 SF

1.57 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
XSR 155vsK300 SF

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