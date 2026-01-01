|Engine
|155 cc
The XSR 155 STD, is listed at ₹1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the XSR 155 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The XSR 155 STD is available in 4 colour options: Greyish Green Metallic, Metallic Blue, Metallic Grey, Vivid Red.
The XSR 155 STD is powered by a 155 cc engine.
In the XSR 155's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 priced between ₹1.55 Lakhs - 1.74 Lakhs or the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V priced between ₹1.16 Lakhs - 1.39 Lakhs.
The XSR 155 STD has Clock, Low Fuel Indicator, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Display.