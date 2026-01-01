hamburger icon
Yamaha XSR 155 Front Left View
1/24
Yamaha XSR 155 Front Right View
2/24
Yamaha XSR 155 Front View
3/24
Yamaha XSR 155 Left View
4/24
Yamaha XSR 155 Rear Left View
5/24
Yamaha XSR 155 Rear Right View
6/24

Yamaha XSR 155 STD

1.73 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Yamaha XSR 155 Key Specs
Engine155 cc
View all XSR 155 specs and features

XSR 155 STD

XSR 155 STD Prices

The XSR 155 STD, is listed at ₹1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

XSR 155 STD Mileage

All variants of the XSR 155 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

XSR 155 STD Colours

The XSR 155 STD is available in 4 colour options: Greyish Green Metallic, Metallic Blue, Metallic Grey, Vivid Red.

XSR 155 STD Engine and Transmission

The XSR 155 STD is powered by a 155 cc engine.

XSR 155 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the XSR 155's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 priced between ₹1.55 Lakhs - 1.74 Lakhs or the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V priced between ₹1.16 Lakhs - 1.39 Lakhs.

XSR 155 STD Specs & Features

The XSR 155 STD has Clock, Low Fuel Indicator, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Display.

Yamaha XSR 155 STD Price

XSR 155 STD

₹1.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,49,990
RTO
11,999
Insurance
11,212
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,73,201
EMI@3,723/mo
Yamaha XSR 155 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
10 L
Ground Clearance
120 mm
Length
2005 mm
Wheelbase
1325 mm
Kerb Weight
137 kg
Height
1080 mm
Saddle Height
810 mm
Width
805 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
19.3 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
58.7 mm
Max Torque
14.7 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke, 4-Valve, SOHC
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multiple Disc
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
58 mm
Emission Type
bs6

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Swingarm

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
High-Performance Variable Valves Actuation (VVA), Assist And Slipper Clutch
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Yamaha XSR 155 STD EMI
EMI3,350 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,55,880
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,55,880
Interest Amount
45,148
Payable Amount
2,01,028

1.55 - 1.74 LakhsEx-Showroom
1.16 - 1.39 LakhsEx-Showroom
1.12 - 1.27 LakhsEx-Showroom
1.53 LakhsEx-Showroom
1.57 LakhsEx-Showroom
1.32 LakhsEx-Showroom
view all specs and features

