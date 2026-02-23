|Engine
|155 cc
The XSR 155 Metallic Blue, is listed at ₹1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the XSR 155 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The XSR 155 Metallic Blue is available in 5 colour options: Greyish Green Metallic, Metallic Blue, Metallic Grey, Vivid Red, Metallic Black.
The XSR 155 Metallic Blue is powered by a 155 cc engine.
In the XSR 155's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ priced ₹1.3 Lakhs or the Revolt Motors RV400 priced between ₹1.4 Lakhs - 1.4 Lakhs.
The XSR 155 Metallic Blue has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Display.