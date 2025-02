King of Dirt bike in 155 cc segment

YAMAHA the brand of speed & performance in all its segments from the older days.Thr new Yamaha WR is expected to launch in India in 155 cc segment on May 2024&I am fascinated by the design & massy looks of WR,The performance of bike is sexy & smooth,By the way there is no competition for Yamaha especially in 155cc segments,I m eagerly waiting for this dirt bike to launch in India

By: Punith D (Apr 5, 2024)