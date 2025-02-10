RX 100User ReviewsImagesDealersNews
Yamaha RX 100 Left View
UPCOMING

YAMAHA RX 100

Exp. Launch in Dec 2026

4.2
49 Opinions
Review & Win ₹2000
₹1 Lakhs* OnwardsExpected price
Photos
Specs
News
Opinions
Alert Me When Launched

Yamaha RX 100 Latest Update

Introduction: 

The Yamaha RX100 is a legendary motorcycle that dominated Indian roads and captured the hearts of millions of riders. Once acclaimed as the pinnacle of efficiency, the RX100 continues to capture hearts, retaining its appeal even decades after it was withdrawn, with the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer ending production in March 1996. However, according to Livemint, this famous motorcycle is now about to make a reappearance in the Indian market.

If Yamaha is indeed aiming to bring the RX-100 back, it will do so with a different nomenclature. The revamped iteration of the bike may come fitted with a more powerful 225.9 cc engine. This unit would be capable of churning out a power output of 20.1 bhp and a peak torque of 19.93 Nm.

Read More Read More Icon

Yamaha RX 100 Images

1 images
View All RX 100 Images

Yamaha RX 100 Specifications and Features

Max Power11 PS
Body TypeCommuter Bikes
Max Torque10.39 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage35 kmpl
HeadlightHalogen
Engine98 cc
Max Speed110 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol

Yamaha Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Oswal-auto's
A-20, Gt Karnal Road, Opposite Hans Cinema, Delhi 110033
+91 - 9212007777
Shiva Motors
E-11, 100 Feet Road, West Jyoti Nagar, Shahdara, Delhi 110094
+91 - 9990032261
City Automobiles
17, State Bank Nagar, Main Outer Ring Road, Paschim Vihar, Delhi 110063
+91 - 9654444339
Sawhney Yamaha Palam Dabri
Rzf 16 Mahavir Enclave Palam Dabri Marg Dwarka, Delhi 110045
+91 - 8510899992
Sawhney yamaha Raja garden
Wz-5, Plot No. 17, Raja Garden, Delhi 110015
+91 - 9810106285
Shiva Motors
D-25/3. D Block, Vijay Colony, New Usman Pur, Delhi, Delhi 110053
+91 - 8510024300
See All Yamaha Dealers in Delhi

Popular Yamaha Bikes

View all Yamaha Bikes
View all Upcoming Yamaha Bikes

Yamaha RX 100 User Opinions & Ratings

4.16
49 Ratings & Opinions
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
2
4 & above
37
5 rating
10
Write an Opinion
RX100 is Irreplaceable
No bike can replace the RX100. It’s an icon for a reason. The power, the sound, the speed – it’s all so well balanced. Even after all these years, it holds up against modern bikes.By: Kritika kumari (Feb 10, 2025)
Read Full Opinion
Feels Like a Rocket
This bike feels like a rocket! The moment you accelerate, it just takes off. The RX100 is an absolute beast on the road. It’s fast, responsive, and handles like a dream.By: Panvel Kumar (Feb 10, 2025)
Read Full Opinion
youth bike
Superb bike with excellent comfort, perfect for the youth. It delivers awesome performance and looks like a model. I absolutely love this bike!"By: gouse (Feb 10, 2025)
Read Full Opinion
Yamaha RX 100: Iconic Power
The Yamaha RX 100 is a legendary motorcycle that holds a special place in the hearts of Indian riders. Its lightweight design, powerful 98cc two-stroke engine, and unmatched performance made it a favorite among young riders and enthusiasts. The Yamaha RX 100 is a classic motorcycle that is still loved by many riders today. Its powerful engine, lightweight design, and classic styling make it a joy to ride. However, its poor fuel efficiency and high emissions are drawbacks to consider. If you're looking for a fun, affordable, and iconic motorcycle, the Yamaha RX 100 is definitely worth considering.By: Alok panda (Feb 1, 2025)
Read Full Opinion
Perfect for City Rides
RX100 is a perfect bike for city rides. It’s light and nimble, making it easy to maneuver through traffic. The performance is smooth, and the bike still holds its charm after all these years.By: Appa Rao. (Jan 27, 2025)
Read Full Opinion
Read all Reviews

Explore Other Options

Commuter Bikes
Commuter Bikes Under 2 Lakhs
Upcoming Commuter Bikes
Cars & BikesNew BikesYamaha BikesYamaha RX 100