If Yamaha is indeed aiming to bring the RX-100 back, it will do so with a different nomenclature. The revamped iteration of the bike may come fitted with a more powerful 225.9 cc engine. This unit would be capable of churning out a power output of 20.1 bhp and a peak torque of 19.93 Nm.

The Yamaha RX100 is a legendary motorcycle that dominated Indian roads and captured the hearts of millions of riders. Once acclaimed as the pinnacle of efficiency, the RX100 continues to capture hearts, retaining its appeal even decades after it was withdrawn, with the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer ending production in March 1996. However, according to Livemint, this famous motorcycle is now about to make a reappearance in the Indian market.

Since it is based on the RX-100, the upcoming bike is expected to carry over signature styling elements from the original model. The Yamaha RX100 is well-known not just for its sleek and lightweight design, but also for its sound and performance. To replicate these traits in a four-stroke model, the motorcycle must have an engine with a displacement of at least 200 cc. Keeping this in mind, Yamaha is developing a high-performance yet lightweight edition of the motorcycle with a larger engine. This would mark a departure from the initial 100 cc segment since the original RX100 is powered by a 98.2 cc two-stroke motor.

Yamaha RX 100 Launch Date

The Yamaha RX 100 is expected to launch sometime in December 2026.

Yamaha RX 100 Rivals

Honda Unicorn, Honda SP 125, Bajaj Freedom, Bajaj Pulsar 150 and Hero Glamour XTEC are sought to be the major rivals to Yamaha RX 100.

Yamaha RX 100 Launch Price

It is expected to be priced between ₹1.25 lakh and ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom)