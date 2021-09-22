Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Yamaha RayZR 125 on road price in Sidhi starts from Rs. 83,430.
The on road price for Yamaha RayZR 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 88,000 in Sidhi.
The lowest price model is Yamaha RayZR 125 Drum and the most priced model is Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid Drum.
Yamaha RayZR 125 on road price breakup in Sidhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Yamaha RayZR 125 is mainly compared to TVS Jupiter which starts at Rs. 63,511 in Sidhi, TVS Scooty Zest which starts at Rs. 58,460 in Sidhi and Honda Grazia starting at Rs. 60,539 in Sidhi.
Variants On-Road Price Yamaha RayZR 125 Drum ₹ 83,430 Yamaha RayZR 125 Disc ₹ 86,690 Yamaha RayZR 125 Street Rally ₹ 91,920 Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid Drum ₹ 88,000
